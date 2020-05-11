6A Boys Basketball Semifinals Fremont vs Layton High 11
Dallin Hall (30) for Fremont High takes the ball down the court in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.

The All-Region teams for Region 1 and Region 5 boys basketball were decided last month.

The teams were announced by each respective region and selected by that region’s coaches. The format differs by region.

Fremont's Dallin Hall, two-time Standard-Examiner All-Area MVP, was named Region 1's MVP. Tyler Roberts of Woods Cross was named Region 5 MVP.

REGION 1

MVP: Dallin Hall (Fremont)

First Team: Baylor Harrop (Fremont), Tanner Kofoed (Layton), Trevan Leonhardt (Davis), Ethan Potter (Layton), Jake Sampson (Davis), Spencer Vernon (Davis)

Second Team: Grayson Banks (Clearfield), Cannon DeVries (Weber), Jax Pearce (Davis), Trey Simms (Northridge), Max Triplett (Weber), Tige Voorhees (Fremont)

Honorable Mention: Zach Gravley, Kaden Swanson (Clearfield); Dylan Perrenoud, Rex Sunderland (Davis); Kipp Calder (Fremont); Boston Painter, Jacob Randall, Preston Squire (Layton); Colby Browning, Otto Tia (Northridge); Justin Kirkland, Kobe Schriver, Mason Thueson (Roy); Ty Burke, Connor Saunders (Syracuse)

REGION 5

MVP: Tyler Roberts (Woods Cross)

Defensive Player of the Year: Elliot Spencer (Woods Cross)

Coach of the Year: Kyle Bullinger (Bonneville) and Jeff Jorgensen (Woods Cross)

First Team: Parker Buchanan (Box Elder), Collin Chandler (Farmington), Cam Chism (Bountiful), Jake Howe (Woods Cross), Rob Whaley (Bountiful)

Second Team: Jordan Citte (Bonneville), Riley Dahlgren (Box Elder), Micah Johnson (Viewmont), Quaid Knell (Woods Cross), McKay Thomsen (Farmington)

Honorable Mention: Luke Dixon, Matt Tesch (Bonneville); Jaxon Bennett, Ethan Phillips (Bountiful); Jaron Mckee (Box Elder); Truman Hendry, Josh Wade, Max Walton (Farmington); Brash Emery (Viewmont); Alec Dimick, Davis Greer (Woods Cross)

