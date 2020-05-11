The All-Region teams for Region 1 and Region 5 boys basketball were decided last month.
The teams were announced by each respective region and selected by that region’s coaches. The format differs by region.
Fremont's Dallin Hall, two-time Standard-Examiner All-Area MVP, was named Region 1's MVP. Tyler Roberts of Woods Cross was named Region 5 MVP.
REGION 1
MVP: Dallin Hall (Fremont)
First Team: Baylor Harrop (Fremont), Tanner Kofoed (Layton), Trevan Leonhardt (Davis), Ethan Potter (Layton), Jake Sampson (Davis), Spencer Vernon (Davis)
Second Team: Grayson Banks (Clearfield), Cannon DeVries (Weber), Jax Pearce (Davis), Trey Simms (Northridge), Max Triplett (Weber), Tige Voorhees (Fremont)
Honorable Mention: Zach Gravley, Kaden Swanson (Clearfield); Dylan Perrenoud, Rex Sunderland (Davis); Kipp Calder (Fremont); Boston Painter, Jacob Randall, Preston Squire (Layton); Colby Browning, Otto Tia (Northridge); Justin Kirkland, Kobe Schriver, Mason Thueson (Roy); Ty Burke, Connor Saunders (Syracuse)
REGION 5
MVP: Tyler Roberts (Woods Cross)
Defensive Player of the Year: Elliot Spencer (Woods Cross)
Coach of the Year: Kyle Bullinger (Bonneville) and Jeff Jorgensen (Woods Cross)
First Team: Parker Buchanan (Box Elder), Collin Chandler (Farmington), Cam Chism (Bountiful), Jake Howe (Woods Cross), Rob Whaley (Bountiful)
Second Team: Jordan Citte (Bonneville), Riley Dahlgren (Box Elder), Micah Johnson (Viewmont), Quaid Knell (Woods Cross), McKay Thomsen (Farmington)
Honorable Mention: Luke Dixon, Matt Tesch (Bonneville); Jaxon Bennett, Ethan Phillips (Bountiful); Jaron Mckee (Box Elder); Truman Hendry, Josh Wade, Max Walton (Farmington); Brash Emery (Viewmont); Alec Dimick, Davis Greer (Woods Cross)