PLAIN CITY — Abbi Sanford sat on the grass in front of the Fremont girls soccer bench and applied tape to her right ankle.
She had earlier limped off the field as a result of a collision with a Taylorsville player a few minutes after creating the Silverwolves' first goal.
Sanford came back in the game, created another goal and scored one as part of an 8-0 win for 11th-seeded Fremont over Taylorsville in Thursday's first-round 6A state playoff game.
Sanford's ankle ailment paled in comparison to what she's played through the whole season, which is a torn labrum in her right hip suffered over the summer. She was thankful for the 40-degree temperature Thursday afternoon.
"The heat usually makes it worse," Sanford said.
In the second minute of the game, Sanford got a pass down the right side and centered a pass into the penalty box, which Camrey Martin latched on to for the game's first goal.
Sanford sped down the left to create the second goal, getting close to the goalkeeper in the box and firing a shot that was deflected back into the box, where forward Taylor Chugg was waiting to clean up the rebound.
"I think we played fast. We've been figuring out our attack. Obviously, with that many goals, we're figuring it out and all season we've kind of struggled to score goals but we've been getting better and better at it," head coach Kelly Parke said.
Kloee Doney scored the Silverwolves' third goal and, just before halftime, Kambree Spencer's corner kick from the left side found its way into the back of the net for a dominant 4-0 halftime lead.
A shot from Martin was deflected and fell right to Sanford in the box. Sanford jumped and volleyed the deflected ball in for a goal not even a minute after the second half started.
Sophia Henley blasted a 30-plus-yard goal for a 6-0 lead. Brylee Nelson and Sarah Seaich cleaned up bouncing balls next to the goal to put the game to bed.
"We haven't been scoring a lot lately so we've been working on that in practice. I think we showed that we're getting better at it," Sanford said.
Also helpful for the Silverwolves: the eighth and mercy rule-invoking goal was scored with 20:37 left in the second half, saving their strength and energy for what awaits next.
What awaits next is a road date with Lone Peak, the defending state champions and No. 6 seed who byed Thursday, on Tuesday, Oct. 15.