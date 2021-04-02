ROY — Baseball’s all about the long game, waiting to hit the right pitch even if it means waiting for six innings, not trying to erase a deficit all at once, not trying to win a region championship in March.
Fremont High’s baseball team knows all of that. After a rocky non-region schedule against some of the state’s best teams, the Silverwolves swept Roy in the teams’ two-game Region 1 set this week to get their region season rolling in the right direction.
"We took some blows to the head, we were in all those games, but we took some shots. We underestimated the experience factor of losing last year. We've got kids out here and they're in big moments that we realized have zero experience," head coach Garrett Clark said.
Friday saw them play the long game when Roy had leads of 4-1 and 5-2. Fremont slowly chipped away until a four-run sixth inning gave the Silverwolves the lead for good.
Trailing 5-4, Calvin Morrow hit a one-out, three-run triple to the left-centerfield wall and Fremont (4-6, 2-0 Region 1) never looked back in a 10-5 win.
"I was thinking a line drive base hit, just simple, drive in a run, but I got a triple out of it," Morrow said.
Roy (1-9, 0-2) got a 2-1 lead from a bloop RBI single by Ethan Oliver, then tacked on two more runs in the second on an error and a Matt Porm groundout RBI for a 4-1 lead. Conner Muñoz also drove in a run for the Royals.
Hardly any players, if any at all, remain from the two schools' 2019 teams but, technically speaking, this week’s Fremont-Roy series is one of three this season in Region 1 that will pit defending region champions against each other (Fremont and Davis split Region 1 in 2019, Roy won Region 5 in 2019).
The Silverwolves scored in the top of the first inning off a bases-loaded walk, then Roy brought in Oliver to pitch late in the first and he kept Fremont in check until the sixth.
Fremont cut it to 5-4 in the fifth on a Jaxon Larkin sacrifice fly and a Tyge Doxey groundout. Roy went empty in the bottom half and Morrow gave Fremont the 7-5 lead in the sixth when he roped the three-run triple.
"We can swing it and we can swing it in chunks but, as you see, sometimes we disappear, so that's the inexperience thing, the consistency," Clark said. "But we have dudes who can hit the ball hard, pretty much one through nine and then our starting pitching's good."
Morrow ended up driving in four runs and Jaxon Larkin drove in three for FHS. Bridger Clontz drove in two runs and pitched five innings for the win.
The decision continued the yearslong, one-sided nature of this western Weber County rivalry in which Fremont has now won 12 of the last 13 times dating back to 2012.
"We're obviously still young and inexperienced and it shows in our pitching and our approach at the plate," Roy coach Monty Vorwaller said. "I really think Region 1's wide open, I really think you're going to see a lot of competitive games and competitive series just like that."