This school year is the year of debuting new trophies in the Ben Lomond-Ogden rivalry. First, there was the new girls basketball trophy given to the winner of the Ben Lomond at Ogden game, now dubbed the Phil Russell Memorial Game.
On Thursday, the newest trophy went to its home for the first time: The Battle for Harrison Blvd.
It's a street pole on a trophy stand with two street signs on it pointing in opposite directions. The top sign points to the right, has both schools' logos on it and says "The Battle For," with the bottom sign pointing to the left and reading "Harrison Blvd."
The trophy was concocted as a reason to ease tensions in the Ogden-Ben Lomond rivalry, which has typically only had school pride up for grabs given both programs' struggles over the years.
"We just wanted for our two programs to have something special to play for similar to the Iron Horse, get some excitement around the program," Ben Lomond coach JJ Miller said.
"Maybe in the future, we can play this week — spring break — again and do a service project together as two teams, stuff like that, try to make it a positive thing rather than throwing eggs at each other's cars and stupid stuff like that," Tigers coach Doyle Holt said.
The trophy was supposed to be unveiled last season, but like everything in sports it had to wait a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday in a doubleheader at Lindquist Field, the Scots (6-7, 2-4 Region 10) swept the Tigers 7-5 and 8-1 , and BLHS will get to put its name on the trophy first.
"It's so nice, seeing the green color, we haven't seen a green field really all year besides the turf ones. Perfect weather, perfect field, it's awesome," Scots third baseman Brady Walling said of playing at the home of the Ogden Raptors professional baseball team.
From an entertainment standpoint for the mostly maskless crowd, the first game of the doubleheader was worth the wait.
Ben Lomond won 7-5, trailing 2-0 early and then scoring five runs in the sixth inning before holding off a comeback. The Scots' lead was 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth until a Jaice Holt ground ball got through to right field, scoring two runs.
Thursday marked Ben Lomond's first win against Ogden since 2015, breaking a streak of 10 losses in a row.
"It's really a close group that's decided to play for each other and we're starting to see some positive results," Miller said of the team.
Ogden had the bases loaded with two outs and Lucius Sanchez grounded out to pitcher Cameron Dodge, who calmly ended the threat. Ben Lomond scored another run in the top half, then shut down the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh.
Walling sprinted and dove in foul territory to catch Michael Kamagaki's foul ball for the first out of the inning, which helped buoy the team.
"At first I didn't think I caught it, I didn't feel anything hit my mitt, but then I heard people cheering and I looked at my mitt and I caught it so I got up cheering," Walling said.
Walling finished 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple. Andrew Richey went 2 for 4 and Trenton Harris drove in two runs.
Garren Gooda had the biggest hitting day for the Scots, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a big solo home run in the fifth that landed on the left-center field balcony high above the playing surface.
Julian Gomez batted 3 for 3 for Ogden and Boston DeCocker went 2 for 3 in the first game.
GAME 2: BEN LOMOND 8, OGDEN 1
Ryder Wilcox pitched a complete game, allowed two hits, one run and struck out 11 batters in just 84 pitches. He also went 3 for 3 at the plate as the Scots took a 5-0 lead after two innings.
Brady Walling hit 3 for 3, Garren Gooda went 3 for 4 with a triple and Andrew Richey batted 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Scots.
It capped a successful sweep for Ben Lomond and wrote another chapter in Ogden's (0-9, 0-4 Region 10) difficult season, but Holt said it's part of the learning curve.
"Super young, I start four freshmen day in, day out," Holt said.
Holt took over as head coach this year, making him the third different head coach in as many seasons for OHS baseball.