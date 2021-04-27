LAYTON — Cam Day has a baseball scholarship to pitch for the University of Utah this fall but, when the role is reversed, he can also swing a pretty mean stick from the batter’s box.
The Layton senior lined a one-out home run over the right-center fence in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie with Weber on Tuesday afternoon.
He then shut the Warriors down over the final two innings and preserved a 2-1 Region 1 victory, and the Lancers swept the season series.
“My approach was just get on, but I swung hard and hit a nice little line drive that luckily got over,” Day said. “I usually hit it up the middle or to the left side, but that opposite-field fence is a little shorter so I got a good one today.”
Back on the mound, Day threw more than 100 pitches on the afternoon as Weber battled his offerings, but he was able to tough out the complete game and celebrated with an ice pack on his talented right arm.
“I was making good pitches, they were just fouling them off, which hasn’t been the case all year. I’ve gone multiple games under 70 pitches,” Day said. “I felt good. I’ve trained hard for this moment and that gave me the stamina to keep going.”
Day yielded five hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out 10, making the clutch pitch when he needed it, as Weber (12-6, 6-4 Region 1) left six runners on base.
“I had to make up for my mistakes big time in big situations or else it wouldn’t be 2-1, winning that ball game. Strikeouts are good. I’ve had a lot of strikeouts and just needed to zone in and make better pitches at the right time,” he added.
After taking the lead in the fifth inning with the home run, Day allowed a runner in the sixth inning on an error and had a 1-2-3 seventh to close it out.
“I had to tighten up. I was too ramped up the first few innings, thinking I could just throw it hard and they would swing, but I had to hit my spots better and it worked out well,” Day said.
On the other side of the diamond, Weber trotted out senior pitcher Carson Berensen and he turned in a brilliant performance of his own.
“He kept us off balance. We hit the ball but they made some really good plays,” Layton coach Robert Ferneau said. “Defensively, they did a good job today, so tip your cap to them.”
Bernsen tossed six innings, giving up five hits, no walks and also got the key pitch when he needed it, stranding seven Layton runners in the first four innings and eight overall.
“Just had to reset mentally and know my teammates had confidence in me to do my job,” Berensen said. “I knew if I went out there and threw strikes, they would put the ball in play and my teammates would get those outs and that’s what put us in the game that long.”
Weber scratched out a run in the second on a groundout RBI from Luke Erickson and that lead stood up until Layton (14-4, 8-2) tied it in the fourth.
Jackson Hoffman’s two-out single scored Austin Tidwell to knot it at 1-1 for Layton, then Day won it with his homer in the fifth.
Layton now has a two-game lead over the Warriors in Region 1 and has a crucial two-game series with second-place Northridge next week.
“We gotta play it one game at a time — I know it’s an old cliché — just take care of business,” Ferneau said. “We don’t have to have anybody else lose; we control our own fate and wouldn’t want it any other way.”