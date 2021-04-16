LAYTON — Bodee Wright threw the first pitch of the game and Fremont third baseman Mason Memmott lined it to right field.
That was the start of another really good day for Fremont’s baseball team, and another long day for Northridge's.
The Silverwolves jumped ahead 6-0 after two innings on Friday and coasted to a 7-4 win over the Knights (7-6, 4-2 Region 1), ending the week tied for first place in Region 1 with Weber after three series.
"We've been talking about it all week, just jump on stuff, attack the fastball. If they're going to throw you a fastball down the middle, attack it, line it, get on them early," Fremont junior Bridger Clontz said.
A couple weeks ago after completing a sweep against Roy, Fremont (7-7, 5-1) coach Garrett Clark said he hoped his team’s brutal non-region schedule would pay off.
So far, it has.
"I think it really helped us mature and know what we're going to be ready for, helped us get to that point where we can just beat teams and be good," Clontz said.
Fremont's defense was also tuned in from the start. Second baseman Jaxon Larkin had a hand in all three first-inning outs, ranging to the middle to snag a ground ball that he threw from his knees to first base in time for the first out.
Two batters later, Larkin fielded a ground ball on the right side, tagged out a running Ty Martinez and threw to first in time for a double play.
Fremont added four more runs in the top of the second and built a 7-0 lead. Clontz had a two-run double early, Memmott batted 3 for 4 with one RBI and Tyge Doxey homered for the Silverwolves.
Clontz pitched two innings in relief of Calvin Morrow, who allowed three runs in five frames against a good hitting team.
Northridge's Ty Martinez batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Wright hit 2 for 3. Northridge faces Clearfield next week, another team that's been good with the bats this year, and another team that was on the wrong end of a sweep this week.
For Fremont, it handled one first-place team this week in the Knights, now the Silverwolves get a first-place caliber team next week: Layton.