LAYTON — Six runs in an inning is a lot, and when they added two more a couple of innings later, eight was more than enough for the Layton Lancers baseball team Wednesday.
The half-dozen run outburst came in a most unusual way — five seeing-eye singles, two errors on the same play, a couple of fielder’s choices gone awry, a pair of wild pitches, a walk and a sacrifice fly, nary an extra-base hit mixed in — and while Layton coach Robert Ferneau was never comfortable with the lead, pitchers Cam Day and Bryce Greenhalgh made it stand up.
Layton maintained its share of the Region 1 top spot, sweeping the season series against Fremont, this time by an 8-1 count.
Fremont left-hander Gavin Douglas had no-hit the Lancers (12-4, 6-2 Region 1) through three innings, then the roof caved in on the fourth.
“He kept us down for a little while, before we put the ball in play a little bit and strung some hits together,” Ferneau said. “We ran the bases fairly well, putting pressure on and doing the right things that helped create some of those things they had issues with, like the mishaps.”
Third baseman Jake Godfrey got the Lancers on the scoreboard with an RBI single and worked his way around the diamond to score the second run on a base hit by Brad Greenhalgh.
“I was just trying to put the ball in play, just get it out there and score the runners,” Godfrey said. “I felt like the second time seeing the pitcher, I was able to make adjustments and do what I needed to do to get the job done.”
Dawson Hall and Bryce Greenhalgh had RBIs in the inning and the other runs scored on a variety of Fremont (7-9, 5-3) miscues.
“Six runs is good but you always would like more in high school baseball because no lead is safe,” Ferneau said. “We weren’t in coast mode, especially against a team like Fremont, the way they swing it.”
The Silverwolves ended the shutout in the fifth, plating a run on a stolen base and two Layton errors, but the Lancers countered with two runs in the sixth to make it 8-1.
Godfrey was part of that rally also, with a single, then scored on yet another Fremont error.
“A lot of us aren’t big guys; we’re not going to be hitting it over the fence every at-bat,” Godfrey said. “We hit singles and line drives. We just wanted to add to our lead, get some security up there, then turn it over to our defense.”
Day pitched in Tuesday’s extra-inning game against Fremont and had to come out in the fifth inning because he had reached his pitch count limit. Bryce Greenhalgh pitched shutout ball the rest of the way for the Lancers.
If baseball can be described as a game of inches, the Silverwolves came up about 2 feet short of winning the game, even though they lost by seven.
Layton had a simple single up the middle that both the shortstop and second baseman whiffed on, then had three fly balls fall just inches short of outstretched outfielder’s gloves, not to mention throws that glanced of their player’s mitts.
“That’s kind of been our downfall this year a little bit. We’ll all of the sudden start playing timid,” Fremont coach Garrett Clark said. “Then when Cam’s pitching, everybody knows we’ve got to get a run, because if they score one run, it’s tough to beat them. I think they get guys on base, then everybody starts getting tense and worried and it turns into a circus sometimes. We gave them eight outs that (fourth) inning.
“Take away those mistakes and it’s 1-0 in the fifth,” Clark added.
Bridger Clontz had two hits for Fremont and Cannon Koford scored the lone run.
“We beat a damn good team today, which means we’re a damn good team,” Ferneau said.