PLEASANT VIEW — Pitching in late March is more difficult than pitching in April. Pitchers don't have as many innings in their systems yet, and usually throw in colder temperatures that aren’t helped by the one cloud that always seems to park itself in front of the sun for three innings.
Farmington's pitchers made it look easy, as three of them combined for a one-hit shutout in an 11-0 win at Weber on Tuesday where the Phoenix were also bolstered by good defense, timely hitting and six Warriors errors.
Aaron Bornholdt threw the first five frames and struck out six batters for the Phoenix (6-3). Caleb Takemori and Brock Brown pitched an inning each in relief as Farmington got its first shutout this season, though the Phoenix have so far played one of the tougher non-region schedules around.
"He did a good job, I thought our defense did a good job bailing him out of a couple situations, he was behind to some hitters today but was competitive and battled," FHS coach Alex Exon said of his starter.
Bornholdt did give Weber a few hitters' counts, but a repertoire of off-speed and breaking pitches sent several ground balls right to Farmington's infielders.
Farmington did its offensive damage exclusively on the third-base side and in left field the first five innings. Bornholdt got things started with a two-run, standup double to deep left field in the third inning for a 2-0 lead.
Jack Hansen roped a two-run double to left field in the fourth and Brock Brown later added an RBI single. In the fifth, Hansen again doubled to left field and brought home one run for a 7-0 lead.
"I thought they did a good job competing and staying within our approach," Exon said.
Meanwhile, Weber (6-2) batters generally struggled to get ahold of what Bornholdt was throwing at them. If they did hit something hard, it was one of those days where the hard-hit ball went right to a Farmington player.
For the most part, the Warriors were fooled.
A two-run double by Landon Tanner to right-center field in the sixth represented Farmington’s first offense that didn’t happen in left field. Two more runs scored in the seventh off a two-base error, one of six errors by Weber's defense.
Farmington is on spring break and the Phoenix won't play again until hosting Pleasant Grove next Tuesday. Region 5 games begin a week later, where the good pitching and defense on display Tuesday will be even more important given some formidable defensive teams in south Davis County.
Weber used four pitchers Tuesday, none of whom went more than 2 1/3 innings in advance of Weber's Region 1-opening series against Syracuse this week.
Region 1 has an air of intrigue surrounding it. Technically speaking, there are three defending region champions in Fremont (Region 1 in 2019), Davis (Region 1 in 2019) and Roy (Region 5 in 2019).
Davis has one of the better non-region records in Region 1 so far along with Weber (last region title in 1994) and Layton (last region title in 2014), while Fremont and Roy have started out a combined 2-13 with the caveat being they have both played very difficult schedules.