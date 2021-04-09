ROY — It will go into the books as a sweep, but Weber High baseball’s two wins over Roy this week were anything but easy.
Following a crazy one-run victory Thursday, the Warriors jumped to a seven-run lead on Friday, then held off a Royal comeback for an 8-5 Region 1 road win.
The Royals were their own worst enemy, issuing seven walks, committing three errors, a wild pitch and a balk.
Weber mixed in four hits, a sacrifice fly and a misplayed bunt to manufacture its eight runs.
“We had some good situational baseball. We moved some runners with bunting and a sac fly and moved others with fly balls, so guys were putting the ball in play,” Weber coach Trevor Howell said. “We tried to capitalize on those different things; we’ve been hitting the ball really well — not so much today — our philosophy is just get to the next guy. Get the first guy on and move the runners.”
Junior pitcher Jake Lindsay started for Weber (9-3, 3-1 Region 1) and went the first five innings, putting up four scoreless frames before giving up two runs in the fifth and coming out of the game.
“Coach and I thought it would be best to go with a fresh guy and give them something they hadn’t seen,” Lindsay said. “I’d been through the lineup three times and we wanted to give them new eyes; change the eye level a little bit. They were getting their timing down. That’s a great hitting team. They’re going to win a lot of games this year.”
Lindsay gave up three hits, walked three and only struck out one, letting his defense back him up throughout the game. Lindsay also aided himself at the plate with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, as Weber built a 5-0 lead after four innings.
“Just want to help the team; know the situation. Guys on second and third, we’ve got to score them. Less than one out—move them. Whatever it takes, whether it’s a sacrifice fly or if it’s that bunt that we executed well. That really helped out today, “ Lindsay said.
Luke Erickson and Braedon Roylance each scored two runs for the Warriors as they built the lead to 7-0 in the top of the fifth.
Roy (1-11, 0-4) scored two in the bottom half of the inning to make it 7-2 before Lindsay exited. Cragun McCloy’s two-run double cut the lead to 7-4.
McCloy had two hits and a run scored while Sean Walker added two singles and a run for the Royals.
Things got dicey for Weber in the bottom of the seventh when the Royals hit three straight singles to plate a run, but Oakley Lawrence came on in relief to retire the next three batters to preserve the victory.
“That’s been the story of our season, it seems like every game, one piece is missing, at least one piece,” Roy coach Monty Vorwaller said. “Either hit well and don’t pitch well, or pitch well and play defense well, but don’t hit well. We have an inexperienced group, so you expect that to happen. You have to learn that. You can’t teach experience.”