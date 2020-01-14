PLAIN CITY — There is a narrow country road on the way to Plain City with a one-of-its-kind flashing red light and stop sign at the intersection of 12th Street and 4700 West.
On the basketball court, Weber collided with a pair of unique, Fremont phenoms who posted a transcendent performance at the crossroads of Harrop and Hall.
Fremont senior swingmen Baylor Harrop and Dallin Hall sated the strings from outside and, with a little help from their friends, walloped the Warriors 87-44 on Tuesday night.
Harrop splashed home nine baskets — eight from 3-point range — on his way to an eye-popping 26 points.
“A lot of the shots were wide open and that came because my teammates were able to find me,” Harrop said. “When Dallin hit a couple of shots, defenses start to get wary and that contributes to me getting open — and everyone else at times.”
Six of Harrop’s treys came in the second half, including a sequence of three straight possessions in the third quarter as Fremont’s (12-1 overall, 4-1 Region 1) lead ballooned to 53-28.
Not to be outdone, Hall had a game-high 27 points on nine buckets — five from beyond the arc — and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
“I had to take what the defense gives me. First half they were keying on me, so I was making the extra pass, got the defense moving and got other guys involved,” Hall said. “In the second half it opened up after Baylor hit three after three; then Tige (Voorhees) and Kipp (Calder) and it opened up for me.”
Voorhees also had double figures with 13 points on a trio of threes.
Fremont scored 20 points in the third period and Hall and Harrop had them all as the Silverwolves got back on track after a couple of lackadaisical performances.
“We got in a little funk and weren’t playing to our potential,” Harrop said. “Tonight, with a rivalry game, we were locked in and had a killer mentality.”
Weber (7-5, 2-3), down nine after one, was led by sophomore Cannon DeVries with 13 points.
“All five guys can shoot. You make one little mistake and they make you pay for it,” Weber coach Landon Cosby said. “I don’t feel like we competed from the get-go.”