OGDEN — Chance Redd scored 11 points, all in the second quarter, to help fuel a season-opening win for Bonneville High boys basketball, which beat Ogden on the road 54-32 on Friday night.
Caleb Nielson led all scorers with 13 points for the Lakers, who led 6-1 after the first quarter and 24-6 at halftime. Both teams had only a handful of practices before Friday’s game.
Redd hit three 3-pointers in the second-quarter barrage. Bonneville as a team made six.
Isreal Russell led the Tigers (0-1) with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Brady Warner added six points.
VIEWMONT 79, LAYTON 70
BOUNTIFUL — Ethan Potter totaled 36 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for Layton but a foursome of double-digit scorers led Viewmont to a home win.
Garret Tietjen led Viewmont (1-0) with 20 points. Brash Emery had 14 points and four assists, Dawson Kearns added 12 points, and Will Schultz added 11 points and seven rebounds.
KJ Miller added 14 points for Layton (0-1).
Viewmont won the fourth quarter 22-14 after entering the frame ahead 57-56. The teams combined to shoot 52 free throws.
WOODS CROSS 64, FREMONT 49
PLAIN CITY — Kiegan Phung poured in 26 points to lead Woods Cross to a win at defending 6A champion Fremont.
Mason Bedinger added 17 points and George Makris scored 10 for Woods Cross (1-0).
Braden Flinders led Fremont (0-1) with 15 points. Dakota Argyle scored nine points and Cutler Warren added eight.
PLEASANT GROVE 61, DAVIS 48
KAYSVILLE — Davis couldn’t overcome a 6-of-26 effort from deep in a season-opening loss to Pleasant Grove.
Rex Sunderland led Davis (0-1) with 11 points. Austin Frasure scored 10 points, and Chance Trujillo added six points and six rebounds. Frasure, Sunderland and Colby Sims each had three assists.
GREEN CANYON 64, ROY 51
NORTH LOGAN — Roy was outscored 24-12 in the second quarter to trail by 15 at the break in its season opener at Green Canyon (1-0).
Mason Thueson led Roy (0-1) with 15 points. Kobe Schriver scored 12 points and Easton Bitton added nine.
NORTHRIDGE 52, GRANGER 35
LAYTON — Sam Sivulich scored 19 points with three 3-pointers as Northridge downed Granger (0-1) to open the season.
Kade Sparrow added 16 points and two treys for Northridge (1-0). Bryson Durrant added nine points.
OLYMPUS 79, BOX ELDER 47
HOLLADAY — Box Elder trailed 42-21 at the half in a season-opening loss at Olympus (1-0)
Jarom Watson led Box Elder (0-1) with 13 points and two 3-pointers. Jackson McKee added 11 points.
CANYON VIEW 56, BEN LOMOND 54 (OT)
GARLAND — Ben Lomond led 28-20 at the half and 43-34 lead with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter, only to see Canyon View (1-1) outscore the Scots 22-11 across the end of the fourth and overtime in the Winter Classic at Bear River High.
Kekoa Beard led Ben Lomond (0-2) with 24 points, including 14 in the first quarter. Ryan Alvarez added nine points.
UMA-CW 79, UTAH MILITARY 71
RIVERDALE — Natarius Smith scored 30 points, including 11 in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough to get past a 42-33 halftime deficit as Utah Military Academy-Riverdale (0-1) fell in its season opener to Utah Military-Camp Williams.
Brandon Boseman scored 13 points and Zachary Kofroth added 12 for the Thunderbirds.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Bear River 65, Gunnison Valley 50
Lehi 72, Syracuse 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE 50, BEAR RIVER 27
MORGAN — Syracuse took a 24-8 lead into halftime in a win over Bear River at the Morgan High tournament.
Bailey Sanders led Syracuse (1-0) with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Rachel Godfrey scored 12.
Olivia Taylor led Bear River (1-1) with nine points and Cami Gibbs added seven.
FARMINGTON 61, LAYTON 48
LAYTON — Delaney Baker scored 26 points on 11 field goals to lead Farmington to a road win at Layton.
Amber Beddes added 11 points for Farmington (1-0) and Abigail Ferrell scored 10.
Kamryn Moore scored 12 points and Hailey Cuppett added 11, with three 3-pointers, to lead Layton (0-1).
FREMONT 78, DIXIE 30
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Fremont led 44-16 at the half as the Silverwolves routed Dixie (0-2) in the Thunder Classic at Westlake High School
Mia Austin downed five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 17 points for Fremont (2-0). Maggie Mendelson scored 14 points and Emma Calvert added 13. Halle Duft scored seven points.
HIGHLAND 57, WEBER 34
SALT LAKE CITY — Highland doubled up Weber 32-16 in the second half to pull away for a win.
Katelynn Butler led Weber (0-1) with 10 points. Gwen Cheney added six points and 11 rebounds. Ana Capener had five points, seven rebounds and four assists.
ST. JOSEPH 42, MANILA 21
OGDEN — Sarah Snell scored 26 points, including 11 in the second quarter, to help St. Joseph to a 24-9 halftime lead in a season-opening win over Manila (0-1).
Avery Petrovich added eight points for the Jayhawks (1-0).
AMERICAN HERITAGE 43, UTAH MILITARY 11
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Noelle Falaschi and Liz Patzer each scored four points for Utah Military Academy in a loss to American Heritage (1-1) in the Thunder Classic at Westlake High School.
Abby Thompson added three points for UMA (0-2).
PARK CITY 32, BEN LOMOND 23
OGDEN — Avery Beadles scored 11 points as Ben Lomond (0-2) fell at home to Park City (1-1). Alli Jensen added six points.
BOUNTIFUL 56, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 41
BOUNTIFUL — Emrie Satuala scored 19 points as Bountiful (1-0) downed Maple Mountain (0-1) in its season-opener. Lizzy McConkie scored 14 and Jordyn Harvey added 11 points.