GARLAND — Chase Adams hit an off-balance floater with seven seconds left in overtime and Easton Lish picked up a Box Elder bobble to lift Bear River boys basketball to a 64-63 extra-period win Tuesday night over the cross-county rival Bees.
Chase Adams led Bear River (5-2) with 17 points. Jace Jacobson scored 13 with three 3-pointers and freshman Gehrig Marble added 10 points.
Reggie Greer led all scorers with 18 points for Box Elder (0-7). Jarom Watson added 17 points and Matthew Low netted 13 on three 3-pointers.
BONNEVILLE 44, WEBER 41
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Weber outscored Bonneville 20-8 in the third quarter to take a 37-28 lead going into the final frame, then the Lakers won the fourth quarter 16-4 for the win.
Matt Tesch led all scorers with 16 points for Bonneville (5-2). Luke Dixon added 14 points with three 3-pointers, including two treys in the fourth quarter.
Sam Gibby led Weber (2-3) with 12 points and Quinn Bennett scored nine.
ROY 60, BEN LOMOND 48
OGDEN — Roy put the clamps on Ben Lomond in the second half to erase a 34-27 halftime deficit and claim a win.
Mason Thueson totaled 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Roy (3-3). Kobe Schriver added 14 points of his own, with four assists, and Gene Noble chipped in 12 points.
Alexander shot 4 of 9 from deep to lead Ben Lomond (2-7) with 16 points. Munford added eight points and five rebounds. Ryan Alvarez totaled seven points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
VIEWMONT 71, SYRACUSE 60
BOUNTIFUL — A 29-12 second quarter was the difference in Viewmont’s home win over Syracuse.
Scott Noel led Viewmont (4-3) with 20 points. Garret Tietjen scored 15 points, Brash Emery totaled 13 points and five assists, and Luke Jacobs added nine points and seven rebounds.
Connor Saunders was 4 of 7 from deep to score 29 points, adding eight rebounds in the loss for Syracuse (1-5). Kaden Ericksen scored 12 points and grabbed four steals, and Brock Williams totaled 10 points and six assists.
MORGAN 76, TOOELE 63
MORGAN — Sam Hansen led four Trojans in double figures as Morgan grabbed a home win over Tooele.
Hansen scored 17 points for Morgan (2-2) with two 3-pointers. Eli Bailey added 14 points, including 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Branson Saunders also scored 14 points and Nixon Ordyna tallied 13.
SKYRIDGE 82, LAYTON 71
LAYTON — Ethan Potter scored a game-high 39 points but it wasn’t enough as Layton trailed 68-61 after three quarters in a home loss to Skyridge.
Carter Mayfield added 14 points for Layton (2-4) and Preston Squire scored 12.
TAYLORSVILLE 69, NORTHRIDGE 57
TAYLORSVILLE — Sam Sivulich scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and Kade Sparrow added 16 points and four treys, but Northridge (3-2) fell at Taylorsville.
KEARNS 75, WEBER 60
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber led 37-34 at the half, but was outscored 24-6 in the pivotal third quarter in a home loss to Kearns on Monday.
Cannon DeVries led Weber with 20 points. Calvin Fisher added 11 points with three 3-pointers.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Farmington 77, Timpanogos 73
Cyprus 66, Farmington 62
Pleasant Grove 77, Farmington 66
Maeser Prep 59, Utah Military 51
CANCELED, COVID-19
Springville at Fremont, Hunter at Clearfield, Mountain Crest at Ogden
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 68, COPPER HILLS 30
PLAIN CITY — Fremont led 22-11 after one quarter, then outscored Copper Hills 17-2 in the second quarter in a blowout home win.
Maggie Mendleson led Fremont (5-0) with 15 points. Timea Gardner scored 13 points and Emma Calvert added 10.
FARMINGTON 57, JORDAN 51
FARMINGTON — Delaney Baker scored 19 points, Abigail Ferrell had 15 points and five steals, and Valerie Kunzler added 11 points as Farmington (7-0) beat Jordan.
BOX ELDER 53, BEAR RIVER 46
GARLAND — Box Elder ran out to an 11-4 lead after one quarter and made it hold up in a cross-county rivalry win at Bear River.
Ashlyn Reeder led Box Elder (3-3) with 16 points and three 3-pointers. Tegan Mecham added 14 points.
Olivia Taylor led Bear River (2-6) with 15 points. Lyza Pebley scored 11 points and Kate Dahle added 10.
BOUNTIFUL 52, MOUNTAIN RIDGE 37
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful outscored Mountain Ridge 27-14 across the second and third quarters to put away a home win.
Emrie Satuala and Jordyn Harvey each scored 13 points to lead Bountiful (6-1). Lizzy McConkie added 11 points.
MORGAN 80, SAN JUAN 61
MORGAN — Alex Trussell had 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes of play to lead Morgan to a home win over San Juan.
Alyvia Jaffa added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Morgan (4-3). Camilla Brooks added 14 points on four 3-pointers. Elena Brooks tallied 11 points and five steals.
VIEWMONT 59, HILLCREST 31
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont buried Hillcrest with a 25-4 third quarter and forced 37 turnovers to claim a win Monday.
Grace Mackay led Viewmont (6-3) with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and eight steals. Kaisley Larsen added 13 points and five steals. Lauren Weir scored 10 points, Emma Lindsey added seven steals, and Emma Mulitalo chipped in six points and seven rebounds.
RIDGELINE 51, SYRACUSE 39
SYRACUSE — Ridgeline outscored Syracuse 16-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Whitney Sorensen led Syracuse (4-1) with 15 points. Rachel Godfrey added eight points.
WENDOVER 54, ST. JOSEPH 30
OGDEN — Sarah Snell scored 22 points but it wasn’t enough as St. Joseph (1-3) fell to Wendover at home Saturday.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Utah Military 32, Maeser Prep 21
CANCELED, COVID-19
Taylorsville at Weber