OGDEN — Kekoa Beard’s short jumper iced a tight rivalry win for Ben Lomond boys basketball Wednesday night, which beat crosstown rival Ogden on the road 48-43.
It was the Scots’ (4-16, 2-9 Region 10) first win since a 49-20 drubbing over the same Tigers (2-14, 0-9) earlier this season.
The teams’ second meeting was much closer as BL led 33-26 at halftime, only for Ogden to pull even at 34-apiece by the end of the third quarter thanks to a confounding zone defense that held the Scots to one point in the third frame.
BL eventually got enough together on both sides of the ball to eke out a win. Beard led all scorers with 17 points and Preston Williams added nine for the Scots.
Ozzy Norton scored 12 to lead Ogden.
ROWLAND HALL 78, UTAH MILITARY 66
RIVERDALE — Nate Smith scored 31 points and James Summers added 19 in a home region loss for Utah Military Academy (5-14, 2-7 Region 17).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Morgan 66, South Summit 58
APA West Valley 64, St. Joseph 44
Ridgeline 80, Bear River 25
BL/OGDEN GIRLS RESCHEDULED
The Ben Lomond at Ogden High girls basketball game, initially scheduled for this past Tuesday, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Ogden High. The game was postponed due to a COVID-19 quarantine with Ogden.
This year’s meeting is the Phil Russell Tribute game, where the Tigers will wear their anthracite jerseys that spell “Russell” on the front as an homage to the school’s longtime former teacher, athletic director and girls basketball coach who died of COVID-19 last year.