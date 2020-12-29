PLEASANT VIEW — Bonneville High girls basketball led 26-15 at the half, then outscored Weber 17-7 in the third quarter in a win Tuesday at Weber High.
Lilly Hall and Mia Jensen each scored 12 points to pace Bonneville (1-2). Laura Linquist and Courtnie Porter each added 10.
Jazmyn Bennett led Weber (3-3) with seven points. Analyn Capener and Zoie Johnson each scored six points.
VIEWMONT 43, CLEARFIELD 31
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont used a 12-2 second quarter to create separation in an otherwise even matchup.
Grace Mackay led Viewmont (7-3) with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Lauren Weir totaled eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals, and Kaisley Larsen added eight points.
For Clearfield (1-5), Miranda Mansfield totaled nine points, six assists and four rebounds. Haylie Robbins added nine points.
FREMONT 67, AMERICAN FORK 31
AMERICAN FORK — Fremont ran out to a 30-11 halftime lead in a blowout win at American Fork.
Maggie Mendelson led all scorers with 22 points for Fremont (7-0). Timea Gardner scored 21 points with two 3-pointers. Emma Calvert added 11 points.
BINGHAM 59, NORTHRIDGE 32
LAYTON — Northridge trailed 13-4 after the first quarter and could get no closer in a home loss to Bingham.
Ilaisaane Toa led Northridge (1-6) with 16 points and Sarah Mower scored seven.
NORTH SUMMIT 74, MORGAN 66
MORGAN — Morgan trailed 22-10 after one quarter and couldn’t recover in a home loss to North Summit.
Alex Trussell tallied a double-double for Morgan (4-4) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Janel Blazzard added 14 points and eight assists. Camilla Brooks scored 11 points and Elena Birkland netted 10 points and five steals.
BEN LOMOND 44, UTAH MILITARY 12
OGDEN — Ben Lomond outscored Utah Military Academy 13-1 in the first quarter in a big home win.
Avery Beadles led all scorers with 20 points for Ben Lomond (2-4). Allison Jensen scored six points.
Freshmen Kendall Prieto and Mary Seipert scored five and four points respectively for Utah Military (2-5).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Box Elder 57, Hunter 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
BOUNTIFUL 62, ALTA 55
HOLLADAY — Bountiful outscored Alta 19-12 in the second quarter to take control for a win in the Utah Autism Holiday Classic at Olympus High School.
Robert Whaley led Bountiful (4-5) with 21 points. Austin Cooper added 18 points on three 3-pointers and Henry Smith hit four treys on his way to 17 points.
HERRIMAN 60, WEBER 56
RIVERTON — Weber outscored Herriman 20-14 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 46-36 deficit going into the final frame in a loss at the Riverton High Holiday Tournament.
Cannon DeVries led Weber (2-4) with 14 points. Sam Gibby and Quinn Bennett each scored nine points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 70, BEAR RIVER 40
DRAPER — Bear River fell behind 22-9 after one quarter in a big loss to Mountain View in the Eagle Holiday Shootout at Juan Diego Catholic High School.
Freshman Kyver Jensen led Bear River (5-3) with 10 points. Garrison Marble added six points.
RIVERTON 63, NORTHRIDGE 58
RIVERTON — Northridge was outscored 23-17 in the final frame and lost to host Riverton at the RHS Holiday Tournament.
Sam Sivulich scored a game-high 27 points for Northridge (3-4), including five of the Knights’ six 3-pointers. Kade Sparrow added 16 points.
MOUNTAIN RIDGE 43, VIEWMONT 26
HOLLADAY — Viewmont scored two points in the fourth quarter and trudged to a loss Monday in the Utah Autism Holiday Classic at Olympus High School.
Brash Emery led Viewmont (4-4) with nine points. Dawson Kearns pulled down seven rebounds.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Timpview 62, Farmington 48 (Wed)
Orem 56, Northridge 46 (Mon)