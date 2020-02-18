PROVO — Bonneville High girls basketball trailed 30-29 after three quarters, then outscored 12-seed Timpview 19-15 in the final frame to claim a 48-45 upset win in the 5A state tournament first round Tuesday night.
Lily Hall led Bonneville (9-13) with 15 points on three 3-pointers. Laura Lindquist added 12 points, converting 8 of 10 free throws. Annie DeGroot scored nine points.
The Lakers shot 14 of 14 from the foul line in the decisive fourth quarter.
Bonneville travels to play No. 5 seed Skyline at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round.
WEBER 44, TAYLORSVILLE 31
TAYLORSVILLE — MaKaylee Nye scored 11 points and had nine rebounds to lead 17-seed Weber to an upset win at 16-seed Taylorsville (9-13) in the 6A first round.
Shelby Fronk added nine points on three 3-pointers for Weber (8-14). Lexy Shaw, Katie Nye and AnaLyn Capener each scored six points.
The Warriors advance to play a road game at No. 1 overall seed Fremont at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round.
LAYTON 64, CORNER CANYON 47
LAYTON — No. 15-seed Layton took an 18-2 lead after one quarter in a 6A first-round win over 18-seed Corner Canyon (8-14).
Kamryn Moore led Layton (10-11) with 18 points. Cierra Bonham scored 11 points while Anessa Roberts and Hailey Cuppett each scored nine.
Layton next travels to play at No. 2 seed Lone Peak at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round.
AMERICAN FORK 54, NORTHRIDGE 38
AMERICAN FORK — Twentieth seed Northridge outscored 13-seed American Fork 18-9 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 41-31, but could get no closer in a 6A first-round loss.
Jaylene Stott led Northridge (4-18) with 13 points and Kate Tueller added nine. Stott and Tueller each made two 3-pointers. The Knights end the season at 4-18 overall.
No. 4 seed Syracuse now hosts American Fork at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round.
VIEWMONT 52, BRIGHTON 24
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont racked up 20 steals defensively and held Brighton to two second-quarter points to romp to a 5A first-round win.
Anna Mackay totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead Viewmont (12-10). Karlia Gunnell added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Grace Mackay pitched in 11 points, four rebounds and two steals off the bench.
Viewmont next hosts 26-seed Alta at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round. Alta defeated 7-seed Maple Mountain 42-39.
BOUNTIFUL 57, WASATCH 54 (OT)
HEBER CITY — No. 20-seed Bountiful outscored 13-seed Wasatch 21-17 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then 5-2 in extra time to steal a 5A first-round road win.
Emrie Satuala paced Bountiful (10-13) with 18 points. Lizzie McConkie scored 15 points and Evi Chism added 14.
The Braves advance to play at No. 4 seed Springville at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round.
WOODS CROSS 40, MURRAY 35
WOODS CROSS — Fourteen-seed Woods Cross outscored 19-seed Murray 15-8 in the fourth quarter to turn a 27-25 deficit into a 5A first-round win.
Taylor Jackson led Woods Cross (11-11) with 11 points. Katie Longmore and Annie Michaelis each added eight points.
Woods Cross advances to the second round where it will travel to play No. 3 seed Highland at 7 p.m. Thursday.
PLEASANT GROVE 50, ROY 36
PLEASANT GROVE — No. 22 seed Roy was outscored 31-8 in the first half in a 6A first-round loss at 11-seed Pleasant Grove (13-10).
Sha’Keria Joiner led Roy with 11 points on three 3-pointers. The Royals made eight 3-point field goals, eight free throws and only one 2-pointer.
Roy’s season ends with a 6-16 record.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 62, BOX ELDER 42
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder trailed 50-27 after three quarters in a 5A first-round home loss to 18-seed Mountain View (11-12).
Tegan Mecham scored 16 points with three 3-pointers to pace 15-seed Box Elder. The Bees finish with a 9-14 record.
No. 2 seed Farmington now plays host to Mountain View at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CEDAR VALLEY 70, OGDEN 47
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Nineteenth-seeded Ogden trailed 42-14 at the half in a 4A state tournament first-round loss at 14th seed Cedar Valley (12-11).
DJ Frye led Ogden with 18 points on three 3-pointers. Austin Richards added 13 points.
The Tigers wrap up the season with a 4-18 record.
SNOW CANYON 78, BEN LOMOND 46
ST. GEORGE — No. 18-seed Ben Lomond trailed 50-34 after three quarters in a 4A first-round loss at 15-seed Snow Canyon (4-14).
Garet Rentmeister led Ben Lomond with 21 points on four 3-pointers. Kekoa Beard added nine points.
The Scots end the season at 6-16.