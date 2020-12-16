BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful High boys basketball tied a state record for most 3-pointers in a single game by draining 20 long balls in an 84-49 win Wednesday over Judge Memorial.
Henry Smith led the way with six 3-pointers and 20 points for Bountiful (2-5). Austin Cooper made five 3s and scored 19 points while Rob Whaley added 10 points with two long balls.
Two other teams — Woods Cross and Pleasant Grove — made 20 3-pointers in a game. They did it 11 days apart in January 2017.
DAVIS 49, BOX ELDER 42
KAYSVILLE — Davis led 41-28 after three quarters, then Box Elder outscored the Darts 14-8 in a final-frame comeback bid that came up short.
Rex Sunderland led Davis (3-2) with 13 points. Chance Trujillo added eight points with two 3-pointers. The Darts made eight treys on the night.
Matthew Low paced Box Elder (0-4) with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Reggie Greer added 12 points.
LAYTON 77, COPPER HILLS 62
LAYTON — Layton outscored Copper Hills in each quarter to secure a home win.
Ethan Potter scored 25 points to lead Layton (2-2). Andrew Brown knocked down three 3-pointers to score 19 points and Preston Squire added 14 points.
SKYRIDGE 79, WEBER 71
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Weber had four players score in double figures but it wasn’t enough as Skyridge outscored the Warriors 23-9 in the final quarter.
Sam Gibby led Weber (1-1) with 19 points. Hunter Ropelato scored 18 points, Cannon DeVries scored 13 points and Ryker Chatelain added 10.
Parker Christensen netted 30 points and Duncan Reid had 21 for Skyridge (6-0).
BEN LOMOND 69, MOUNTAIN CREST 66
HYRUM — Kekoa Beard scored 27 points with three 3-pointers and Caleb Alexander added 14 points as Ben Lomond (2-5) grabbed a road win at Mountain Crest (0-3).
HUNTER 57, NORTHRIDGE 55
LAYTON — Northridge led 48-38 after three quarters, then was outscored 19-7 by Hunter (1-2) in the decisive final frame.
Sam Sivulich hit seven 3-pointers on his way to 32 points to lead Northridge (2-1). Bryson McLaughlin added eight points.
JUAN DIEGO 80, MORGAN 44
MORGAN — Morgan was outscored 25-6 in the second quarter to trail 42-12 at the half in a home loss to Juan Diego (4-0).
Morgan (0-2) got nine points apiece from Eli Bailey and Sam Hansen.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOUNTIFUL 64, CLEARFIELD 27
CLEARFIELD — Bountiful led 25-6 after the first quarter in a big win at Clearfield.
Jordyn Harvey led all scorers with 21 points for Bountiful (4-1). Emerie Satuala added 16 points.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (0-4) with seven points and Tesla Sexson added six.
OGDEN 44, EVANSTON-WY 42
OGDEN — Ogden led 24-17 at the half and held off a fourth-quarter charge to beat Evanston (Wyoming).
Caitlin Richardson paced Ogden (3-4) with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Ashlen White and Juliann Stein each added eight points.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Farmington 58, Hillcrest 35