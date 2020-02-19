SALEM — No. 14-seed Salem Hills (12-12) outscored Box Elder High boys basketball 11-3 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but the Bees owned extra time to grab a 61-55 win Wednesday night in the first round of the 5A state tournament.
Riley Dahlgren led Box Elder (11-11) with 18 points on four 3-pointers. Parker Buchanan added 16 points.
Box Elder will next travel to face No. 3 seed Woods Cross on Friday in the second round.
BOUNTIFUL 67, MOUNTAIN RIDGE 58
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful trailed 35-31 at the half, then used determined defense to start the third quarter with a 18-2 run to take control in a 5A first-round win over 23-seed Mountain Ridge (8-17).
Camron Chism led 10-seed Bountiful (16-10) with 20 points and three 3-pointers. Ethan Phillips scored 15 points and Austin Cooper added 10.
Bountiful advances to the second round and will host No. 26 seed Park City on Friday after the Miners upset No. 7 seed Lehi.
FARMINGTON 44, VIEWMONT 29
FARMINGTON — After Viewmont won the first quarter 5-3, Farmington used a 17-7 advantage in the second quarter to salt away a 5A first-round playoff win.
Mason Covington led No. 8 seed Farmington (17-7) with 15 points and Collin Chandler added 11 points and six rebounds. The Phoenix shot 17 of 18 from the free-throw line, including 16 of 16 in the fourth quarter.
Micah Johnson totaled 21 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 25 seed Viewmont (7-17), shooting 7 of 17 from the field. Farmington held the rest of the Vikings to 3-of-26 shooting.
Farmington moves on to the second round and hosts No. 9 seed Alta on Friday.
BRIGHTON 47, BONNEVILLE 45
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — No. 22 seed Bonneville trailed 25-17 at the half, then rallied but could not close the gap in a 5A first-round loss at 11-seed Brighton (18-6).
Luke Dixon and Jarom Strait each scored nine points for Bonneville. Dixon scored all his points on three 3-pointers. Matt Tesch added eight points. The Lakers end the season with an 8-13 record.
LONE PEAK 80, NORTHRIDGE 78
HIGHLAND — No. 21 seed Northridge led 61-55 after three quarters, then saw 12-seed Lone Peak (12-10) use a 25-17 final frame comeback to steal a 6A first-round win.
Trey Simms led Northridge with 23 points on three 3-pointers. Otto Tia scored 21 points and Max Burtts added 18 points with four treys.
The Knights finish the year with a 4-18 record.
PLEASANT GROVE 90, CLEARFIELD 72
PLEASANT GROVE — No. 22 seed Clearfield hung in with No. 11 Pleasant Grove until the Vikings scored 29 points in the second quarter to create separation and hit 14 3-pointers to eliminate the Falcons in a 6A first-round game.
Kaden Swanson poured in 31 points for Clearfield (5-17), shooting 12 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. Grayson Banks scored 17 points and Zach Gravley added 13.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Jordan 58, Roy 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BEAR RIVER 48, BEN LOMOND 24
GARLAND — No. 12 seed Bear River outscored 21-seed Ben Lomond 14-2 in the second quarter to take a 29-7 halftime lead on the way to a 4A state tournament first-round win.
Olivia Taylor led Bear River (10-13) with 16 points while Carlee Miller added eight. The Bears advance to play at No. 5 seed Green Canyon on Saturday in the second round.
Hayden Abbot paced Ben Lomond with eight points. Avery Beadles and Allie Jenson each scored four. The Scots end the season with a 2-19 record.
HURRICANE 63, OGDEN 44
HURRICANE — No. 19 seed Ogden and 14-seed Hurricane were tied 9-9 early in the first quarter, then Hurricane took control with a 28-13 halftime lead in a 4A first-round contest.
Ashley Christensen led Ogden with 20 points on three 3-pointers. Caitlin Richardson added nine points. The Tigers’ season ends with a 7-16 record.