BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder boys basketball outscored Bear River 16-10 in the second quarter to take control in a 90-64 cross-county rivalry win Friday night.
Parker Buchanan scored 24 points to lead Box Elder (6-2). Riley Dahlgren added 17 points with three 3-pointers. Bentley Miles tallied 12 points on four treys and Jarom McKee netted 11.
Mark Huber scored a game-high 29 points with five 3-pointers for Bear River (6-2). Ren Fonnesbeck scored 15 points and Logan Litchford added 12.
FREMONT 67, ROY 45
ROY — Fremont took a 35-17 lead into halftime in a region win at Roy.
Tige Voorhees led all scorers with 18 points for Fremont (8-0, 1-0 Region 1). Baylor Harrop added 15 points and Dallin Hall tallied 14.
Justin Kirkland paced Roy (3-4, 0-1) with 15 points. Easton Bitton scored 12 points and Ethan Ecker added 11.
DAVIS 58, WEBER 41
KAYSVILLE — After leading 17-16 at the half, Davis outscored Weber 25-6 in a decisive third quarter to grab a region win.
Vernon Spencer led all scorers with 17 points on two 3-pointers for Davis (7-0, 1-0 Region 1). Trevan Leonhardt scored 13 points, also with two treys, adding seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Cache Clark led Weber (5-3, 0-1) with 10 points. Max Triplett added 10 points and nine rebounds.
LAYTON 68, CLEARFIELD 42
CLEARFIELD — Layton outscored the Falcons 25-12 in the second quarter in a region win at Clearfield.
Ethan Potter paced Layton (8-0, 1-0 Region 1) with a game-high 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Boston Painter added 12 points and Tanner Kofoed scored 11.
Kaden Swanson led Clearfield (2-6, 0-1) with 13 points on three 3-pointers. Grayson Banks added 10 points and nine rebounds.
SYRACUSE 78, NORTHRIDGE 57
LAYTON — Connor Saunders scored 33 points with five 3-pointers to lead Syracuse to a region-opening win at Northridge.
Ethan Ramirez added 10 points for the Titans (3-6, 1-0 Region 1).
Otto Tia led Northridge (1-7, 0-1) with 16 points on two treys. Colby Browning scored 12 points.
TOOELE 71, OGDEN 47
TOOELE — Ogden trailed 22-9 after the first quarter in a region loss at Tooele.
DJ Frye led Ogden (2-7, 0-1 Region 10) with 17 points. Isaiah Coria added 12 points.
WENDOVER 87, ST. JOSEPH 68
WENDOVER — Sayveon Armstrong tallied 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for St. Joseph (0-6) in a loss at Wendover. Stockton Buckway added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 73, MOJAVE-NV 65
PHOENIX — Layton Christian turned a 35-33 halftime deficit into a third-round victory at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Jaxon Thomas led LCA (3-5) with 16 points. Shorn Solomon and David Dong both added 11 points for the Eagles.
JUAN DIEGO 76, MORGAN 49
MORGAN — Morgan trailed 34-24 at the half and could get no closer in a home loss to Juan Diego.
Seth Hadley led Morgan (5-3) with 12 points and two 3-pointers. Andrew Russell added 10 points with two treys.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Stansbury 56, Ben Lomond 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAYTON 50, CLEARFIELD 47
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield led 37-31 going into the fourth quarter but Layton outscored the Falcons 19-10 in the final frame to pick up a road win in each team’s region opener.
Kamryn Moore scored a game-high 18 points for Layton (3-4, 1-0 Region 1). Brielle Valentine added eight points.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (2-5, 0-1) with 14 points and Makailey Cregger scored 11.
DAVIS 40, WEBER 21
KAYSVILLE — Davis limited Weber to single-digit scoring in all four quarters in both teams’ region openers.
Hannah Loveland paced Davis (7-0, 1-0 Region 1) with 12 points. Kylee Mabry scored 10.
Lexy Shaw led Weber (0-6, 0-1) with nine points.
BONNEVILLE 50, CYPRUS 19
MAGNA — Bonneville outscored Cyprus 27-5 in the second half in a road win.
Courtnie Porter led all scorers with 18 points for Bonneville (4-4). Mia Jensen scored 10 points on two 3-pointers.
BOX ELDER 53, BEAR RIVER 47
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder ran out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and held off a Bear River comeback bid.
Jacie Anderson scored a game-high 18 points for Box Elder (3-6) and Jenna Mortensen added 14.
Makenzie Bywater led Bear River (3-3) with 17 points.
ROSARY ACADEMY-CA 54, FREMONT 27
PHOENIX — Fremont was outscored 26-11 in the first half in a third-round loss to Rosary Academy (California) in the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Emma Calvert led the Silverwolves (7-2) with 12 points and Maggie Mendelson scored six.
STANSBURY 39, BEN LOMOND 29
OGDEN —Ben Lomond trailed 24-10 at the half in a region home loss to Stansbury.
Hayden Abbott led BL (1-6, 0-2 Region 10) with 14 points. Three other Scots scored four points apiece.
OLYMPUS 55, FARMINGTON 44
FARMINGTON — Farmington trailed Olympus 34-22 at the half in a home loss.
Valerie Kunzler led Farmington (7-1) with 12 points and two 3-pointers. Delaney Baker scored nine points.
MORGAN 48, POUDRE-CO 46
PHOENIX — Ashlyn Morrell scored 17 points to lead Morgan to a third-round win over Poudre (Colorado) at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Sydney Cragun added 10 points for the Trojans (3-5), who will face Omaha Northwest (Nebraska) on Saturday in the championship game.
WENDOVER 43, ST. JOSEPH 34
WENDOVER — St. Joseph led 29-18 after the third quarter only to be outscored 25-5 in the final frame in a loss at Wendover
Sarah Snell led St. Joseph (4-4) with 13 points. Bailey Criswell scored 10 points with two 3-pointers and Katie Sugiyama added nine points.