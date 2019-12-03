BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder boys basketball outscored Weber 9-5 in overtime to grab an 87-83 home win Tuesday.

Riley Dahlgren scored a game-high 30 points with six 3-pointers for the Bees (2-0). Parker Buchanan added 22 points and Jaron McKee tallied 12.

Cache Clark led Weber (0-2) with 25 points. Max Triplett tallied 21, while Quinn Bennett and Alec Nielson each added 11 points.

LAYTON 80, OLYMPUS 59

LAYTON — Layton took a 40-25 lead into the break in a home win over Olympus.

Ethan Potter led all scorers with 21 points for the Lancers (2-0). Jacob Randall scored 18 points, Boston Painter tallied 14 and Preston Squire added 13.

BONNEVILLE 49, CLEARFIELD 42

WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville picked up its first win of the season by winning the second quarter 19-6 to outdistance Clearfield.

Luke Dixon and Jordan Citte each scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers to lead Bonneville (1-1).

For Clearfield (0-2), Kaden Swanson scored 13 points, and Zach Gravley and Grayson Banks each scored 10.

FREMONT 74, RIDGELINE 52

PLAIN CITY — Three Fremont (2-0) players scored in double figures in the Silverwolves’ home opener.

Dallin Hall and Baylor Harrop each scored 17 points while Tige Voorhees added 15. Fremont made 10 3-pointers as a team.

ROY 53, GREEN CANYON 45

ROY — Mason Thueson scored 19 points to lead Roy to a win after the Royals trailed 20-17 at halftime.

Justin Kirkland and Andrew Foit each added 11 points for Roy (2-0).

FARMINGTON 84, SYRACUSE 52

FARMINGTON — Farmington outscored Syracuse 25-6 in the second quarter of a blowout win.

Max Walton scored 17 points and McKay Thomsen added 16 to lead Farmington (2-0). Truman Hendry added 12 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Wade pitched in 12 points, and Collin Chandler totaled 10 points and nine assists.

No stats were reported for Syracuse (0-2).

PLEASANT GROVE 69, VIEWMONT 55

BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont mustered only eight points in the first quarter and couldn’t recover in a home loss to Pleasant Grove.

Brash Emery was the only player for the Vikings (1-1) in double figures with 14 points. Kelby Waddoups scored nine points and John Barnes added seven.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DAVIS 54, WEST 28

KAYSVILLE — Davis led 25-12 at the half on the way to a home win over West.

Kylee Mabry led all scorers with 11 points for the Darts (2-0). Kelsey Leavitt and Phoebe Arnold scored eight.

FARMINGTON 53, NORTHRIDGE 26

LAYTON — Farmington outscored Northridge 26-12 in the second half to claim a road win.

Abigail Ferrell led all scorers with 20 points and two 3-pointers for the Phoenix (3-0). Valerie Kunzler added 10 points.

Jalyne Stott scored seven points with one trey for the Knights (0-2) while Kaitlin Clark tallied six.

OGDEN 66, MOUNTAIN RIDGE 39

HERRIMAN — Ashley Christensen scored 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting to lead Ogden (1-1) to its first win of the year.

Caitlin Richardson added 14 points on a 6-for-6 mark from the field as Ogden took a 36-15 lead at halftime.

WOODS CROSS 38, WEBER 35

WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross trailed 8-4 after the first quarter, then outscored Weber 22-19 in the second half in a home win.

Taylor Jackson led Woods Cross (1-1) with 11 points and three 3-pointers. Liz Howey added eight points.

Shelby Fronk led all scorers with 15 points for Weber (0-2) with five 3-pointers. MaKaylee Nye totaled 10 rebounds.

HUNTER 51, BOX ELDER 33

BRIGHAM CITY — Kailee Talbot scored 12 points as Box Elder (0-3) fell at Hunter.

KEARNS 96, UTAH MILITARY 5

KEARNS — Utah Military Academy (0-2) was shut out in the first half in a lopsided result at Kearns.

BONNEVILLE 42, MOUNTAIN CREST 36

HYRUM — Annie Degroot scored a game-high 13 points to lead Bonneville (1-1) to a win at Mountain Crest. Lilly Hall added eight points, all in the fourth quarter.

SKY VIEW 66, BEN LOMOND 24

SMITHFIELD — Hayden Abbott scored 14 points for Ben Lomond (1-1) in a loss at Sky View.

VIEWMONT 68, CLEARFIELD 45

CLEARFIELD — After ending the first quarter tied at 13, Viewmont outscored Clearfield 18-12 in the second frame to take control, then 19-7 in the third quarter to put the game away.

Karlia Gunnell scored a game-high 18 to lead Viewmont (1-0). Grace MacKay added 16 points.

Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (0-2) with 15 points and two 3-pointers. Taevey Davis added 11, also hitting two treys.

BOUNTIFUL 65, CYPRUS 45

BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful (1-1) turned a 16-16 tie in the first quarter into a 40-25 halftime lead en route to its first win of the year.

Brooklyn Taylor, Jordyn Harvey and Emrie Satuala each scored 15 points.

LOGAN 46, ROY 26

LOGAN — Roy was held scoreless in the first quarter and trailed 29-8 at the half in a loss at Logan.

Kenna Conley led the Royals (1-1) with nine points and Mickell Connell added five. Each hit one 3-pointer.

OREM 55, BEAR RIVER 44

OREM — Bear River trailed 25-17 at the half in a loss at Orem.

Ashley Roberts netted 11 points for the Bears (0-2). Mckenzie Bywater added 10 points. Makenzie Lorimer and Abbie Fuhriman each scored seven, with Fuhriman shooting 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

PLEASANT GROVE 52, LAYTON 43

PLEASANT GROVE — Pleasant Grove outscored Layton 18-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a win.

Kamryn Moore scored 19 points on three 3-pointers to lead Layton (1-1). Hailey Cuppett added eight points.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Layton Christian 48, American Leadership 36

Patrick Carr and Brett Hein contributed to score reports.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!