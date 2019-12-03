BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder boys basketball outscored Weber 9-5 in overtime to grab an 87-83 home win Tuesday.
Riley Dahlgren scored a game-high 30 points with six 3-pointers for the Bees (2-0). Parker Buchanan added 22 points and Jaron McKee tallied 12.
Cache Clark led Weber (0-2) with 25 points. Max Triplett tallied 21, while Quinn Bennett and Alec Nielson each added 11 points.
LAYTON 80, OLYMPUS 59
LAYTON — Layton took a 40-25 lead into the break in a home win over Olympus.
Ethan Potter led all scorers with 21 points for the Lancers (2-0). Jacob Randall scored 18 points, Boston Painter tallied 14 and Preston Squire added 13.
BONNEVILLE 49, CLEARFIELD 42
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville picked up its first win of the season by winning the second quarter 19-6 to outdistance Clearfield.
Luke Dixon and Jordan Citte each scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers to lead Bonneville (1-1).
For Clearfield (0-2), Kaden Swanson scored 13 points, and Zach Gravley and Grayson Banks each scored 10.
FREMONT 74, RIDGELINE 52
PLAIN CITY — Three Fremont (2-0) players scored in double figures in the Silverwolves’ home opener.
Dallin Hall and Baylor Harrop each scored 17 points while Tige Voorhees added 15. Fremont made 10 3-pointers as a team.
ROY 53, GREEN CANYON 45
ROY — Mason Thueson scored 19 points to lead Roy to a win after the Royals trailed 20-17 at halftime.
Justin Kirkland and Andrew Foit each added 11 points for Roy (2-0).
FARMINGTON 84, SYRACUSE 52
FARMINGTON — Farmington outscored Syracuse 25-6 in the second quarter of a blowout win.
Max Walton scored 17 points and McKay Thomsen added 16 to lead Farmington (2-0). Truman Hendry added 12 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Wade pitched in 12 points, and Collin Chandler totaled 10 points and nine assists.
No stats were reported for Syracuse (0-2).
PLEASANT GROVE 69, VIEWMONT 55
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont mustered only eight points in the first quarter and couldn’t recover in a home loss to Pleasant Grove.
Brash Emery was the only player for the Vikings (1-1) in double figures with 14 points. Kelby Waddoups scored nine points and John Barnes added seven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 54, WEST 28
KAYSVILLE — Davis led 25-12 at the half on the way to a home win over West.
Kylee Mabry led all scorers with 11 points for the Darts (2-0). Kelsey Leavitt and Phoebe Arnold scored eight.
FARMINGTON 53, NORTHRIDGE 26
LAYTON — Farmington outscored Northridge 26-12 in the second half to claim a road win.
Abigail Ferrell led all scorers with 20 points and two 3-pointers for the Phoenix (3-0). Valerie Kunzler added 10 points.
Jalyne Stott scored seven points with one trey for the Knights (0-2) while Kaitlin Clark tallied six.
OGDEN 66, MOUNTAIN RIDGE 39
HERRIMAN — Ashley Christensen scored 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting to lead Ogden (1-1) to its first win of the year.
Caitlin Richardson added 14 points on a 6-for-6 mark from the field as Ogden took a 36-15 lead at halftime.
WOODS CROSS 38, WEBER 35
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross trailed 8-4 after the first quarter, then outscored Weber 22-19 in the second half in a home win.
Taylor Jackson led Woods Cross (1-1) with 11 points and three 3-pointers. Liz Howey added eight points.
Shelby Fronk led all scorers with 15 points for Weber (0-2) with five 3-pointers. MaKaylee Nye totaled 10 rebounds.
HUNTER 51, BOX ELDER 33
BRIGHAM CITY — Kailee Talbot scored 12 points as Box Elder (0-3) fell at Hunter.
KEARNS 96, UTAH MILITARY 5
KEARNS — Utah Military Academy (0-2) was shut out in the first half in a lopsided result at Kearns.
BONNEVILLE 42, MOUNTAIN CREST 36
HYRUM — Annie Degroot scored a game-high 13 points to lead Bonneville (1-1) to a win at Mountain Crest. Lilly Hall added eight points, all in the fourth quarter.
SKY VIEW 66, BEN LOMOND 24
SMITHFIELD — Hayden Abbott scored 14 points for Ben Lomond (1-1) in a loss at Sky View.
VIEWMONT 68, CLEARFIELD 45
CLEARFIELD — After ending the first quarter tied at 13, Viewmont outscored Clearfield 18-12 in the second frame to take control, then 19-7 in the third quarter to put the game away.
Karlia Gunnell scored a game-high 18 to lead Viewmont (1-0). Grace MacKay added 16 points.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (0-2) with 15 points and two 3-pointers. Taevey Davis added 11, also hitting two treys.
BOUNTIFUL 65, CYPRUS 45
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful (1-1) turned a 16-16 tie in the first quarter into a 40-25 halftime lead en route to its first win of the year.
Brooklyn Taylor, Jordyn Harvey and Emrie Satuala each scored 15 points.
LOGAN 46, ROY 26
LOGAN — Roy was held scoreless in the first quarter and trailed 29-8 at the half in a loss at Logan.
Kenna Conley led the Royals (1-1) with nine points and Mickell Connell added five. Each hit one 3-pointer.
OREM 55, BEAR RIVER 44
OREM — Bear River trailed 25-17 at the half in a loss at Orem.
Ashley Roberts netted 11 points for the Bears (0-2). Mckenzie Bywater added 10 points. Makenzie Lorimer and Abbie Fuhriman each scored seven, with Fuhriman shooting 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
PLEASANT GROVE 52, LAYTON 43
PLEASANT GROVE — Pleasant Grove outscored Layton 18-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a win.
Kamryn Moore scored 19 points on three 3-pointers to lead Layton (1-1). Hailey Cuppett added eight points.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Layton Christian 48, American Leadership 36