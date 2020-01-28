CLEARFIELD — Clearfield High boys basketball scored the last four points of regulation to force overtime, then outscored Syracuse 11-8 in the extra session, claiming a 60-57 region win Tuesday.
Grayson Banks totaled 15 points and 13 rebounds for Clearfield (4-12, 2-7 Region 1). Kaden Swanson added 13 points and five assists, and Zach Gravley had 11 points and five assists.
Ty Burke scored 18 points to lead Syracuse (5-12, 3-6). Connor Saunders added 10 points.
LAYTON 69, ROY 56
ROY — Layton led 26-22 at the half, then outscored Roy 22-15 in the third quarter in a region road win.
Ethan Potter led all scorers with 27 points for Layton (15-1, 8-1 Region 1). Tanner Kofoed added 13 points and Boston Painter scored 12.
Kobe Schriver paced Roy (6-10, 3-6) with 12 points on three 3-pointers. Mason Theuson and Justin Kirkland each scored 11 points.
WEBER 65, NORTHRIDGE 55
LAYTON — Weber took a 37-27 lead into the locker room and made that stand up in a region win at Northridge.
Cache Clark led Weber (9-7, 4-5 Region 1) with 15 points on four 3-pointers. Max Triplett and Cannon Devries each scored 13 points, Tyler Short tallied 11 points on 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, and Quinn Bennett added 10 points.
Trey Simms paced Northridge (2-14, 1-8) with 14 points. Sam Sivulich tallied 12 points and Otto Tia added 10.
BOX ELDER 56, VIEWMONT 53
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder took a 16-3 advantage in the first quarter and held on to beat Viewmont.
Parker Buchanan scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Box Elder (10-6, 2-3 Region 5). Riley Dahlgren hit four 3s and scored 14 points, adding four assists.
Micah Johnson scored 13 points and Henry Morris added 12 for Viewmont (6-12, 1-4).
WOODS CROSS 73,
BONNEVILLE 52
WOODS CROSS — Tyler Roberts led all scorers with 17 points for Woods Cross (12-5, 3-2 Region 5) in a win over Bonneville. Jake Howe netted 13 points and Alec Dimick added 11.
Jordan Citte and Caleb Nielson each scored 12 points for Bonneville (5-10, 1-4).
BEN LOMOND 52, UINTAH 48
OGDEN — Ben Lomond trailed 37-26 at the half, then outscored Uintah 26-10 in the fourth quarter to grab a region win.
Garet Rentmeister led Ben Lomond (5-12, 3-5 Region 11) with 19 points on five 3-pointers. Kekoa Beard scored 14 points and Mason Buck added 10.
FARMINGTON 73,
BOUNTIFUL 60
FARMINGTON — Farmington picked up a region home win over Bountiful (11-8, 4-1).
Collin Chandler scored 22 points to lead Farmington (13-5, 4-1 Region 5). Mason Covington added 15.
No stats were reported for Bountiful.
ST. JOSEPH 72, WATERFORD 68
SANDY — St. Joseph outscored Waterford 24-14 in the fourth quarter to turn a 54-48 deficit into a road win Monday.
Sayveon Armstrong led all scorers with 43 points for St. Joseph (5-8, 3-4 Region 17). Armstrong added seven rebounds and four steals. Stockton Buckway had 15 points and five rebounds while CJ Kierejewski tallied 10 points.
APA-WV def.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN (fFt)
WEST VALLEY — Layton Christian Academy forfeited to American Preparatory Academy-West Valley in the fourth quarter when trailing 58-51 to drop its second region game of the season Monday.
David Dong led LCA (8-12, 6-2 Region 17) with 10 points and two 3-pointers. Dominique Ramkinson added seven points and eight rebounds.
It was unclear Tuesday night why LCA forfeited the game. Representatives of the school did not respond to requests for comment.
UTAH MILITARY 60,
ROCKWELL 57
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Utah Military Academy made a 33-18 halftime lead hold up in the Thunderbirds’ first region win Monday.
Natarius Smith led UMA (4-11, 1-7 Region 17) with 29 points and three 3-pointers. Benjamin Johnson hit four treys on the way to 14 points and James Summers added 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE 58, CLEARFIELD 36
CLEARFIELD — Syracuse took a 41-24 lead into the 4th quarter and coasted to a region win at Clearfield.
Whitney Sorensen scored a game-high 15 points with three 3-pointers for Syracuse (14-2, 8-1 Region 1). Rachel Godfrey tallied 14 points and Baylee Sanders added seven.
Makailey Cregger netted 13 points to pace Clearfield (3-13, 1-8). Brooke Watson had 12 points and Taevey Davis scored eight.
LAYTON 48, ROY 30
ROY — Layton outscored Roy 14-0 in the second quarter on the way to a region road win.
Kamryn Moore scored a game-high 12 points for Layton (8-7, 6-3 Region 1). Hailey Cuppett and Jayden Seegmiller each added eight points.
Autumn Litster scored nine points on three 3-pointers to lead Roy (5-11, 0-9). Kennedy Bodily added seven points, all in the fourth quarter.
WEBER 46, NORTHRIDGE 37
LAYTON — Weber outscored Northridge 28-18 in the second half to claim a region road win.
Lexy Shaw led Weber (4-12, 4-5 Region 1) with 13 points. Katie Nye added 10 points and six rebounds. AnaLyn Capener dished out five assists and Jazmyn Bennett hauled in seven rebounds.
Jalyne Stott led all scorers with 15 points and three 3-pointers for Northridge (3-13, 2-7). Kaitlyn Clark added nine points and Kate Tueller hauled in seven rebounds.
UINTAH 49, BEN LOMOND 23
OGDEN —Ben Lomond trailed 31-13 at halftime in a home loss to Uintah.
Hayden Abbott led Ben Lomond (1-15, 0-8 Region 11) with nine points and Janessa Coleman added three points.
MORGAN 60,
PROVIDENCE HALL 21
MORGAN — Morgan outscored Providence Hall 35-8 in the second half in a big region win.
Ashlyn Morrell lead Morgan (10-9, 4-2 Region 13) with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Sydney Cragun added 14 points and six steals.