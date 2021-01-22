CLEARFIELD — Grant Marker scored 16 points as Clearfield High boys basketball won its first game of the season, holding off a fourth-quarter Northridge surge Friday for a 49-45 victory.
Austin Mitchell added nine points and Clearfield (1-10, 1-5 Region 1) made 17 free throws.
Sam Sivulich led all scorers with 25 points for Northridge (3-12, 0-6).
WEBER 62, ROY 53
PLEASANT VIEW — Ryker Chatelain scored 19 points to lead Weber to a fourth consecutive win.
Tukker Higgs added 11 points with three 3-pointers for Weber (6-7, 4-2 Region 1).
Kobe Schriver led Roy (6-6, 3-3) with 16 points and Mason Thueson scored 14.
FREMONT 72, SYRACUSE 54
PLAIN CITY — Fremont led 33-22 at the half in a region win over Syracuse.
Dakota Argyle scored 22 points with two 3-pointers for Fremont (6-6, 4-2 Region 1). Braden Flinders scored 12 points, David Calvert tallied 11 and Hunter Hansen added 10.
Connor Saunders scored 22 points for Syracuse (3-11, 2-4). Brandon Clark added 16 on two 3-pointers and shot 8 of 8 from the foul line.
BONNEVILLE 60, WOODS CROSS 59
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Carson Jones made a free throw with 5.4 seconds left to seal a vital region win for Bonneville (8-4, 2-1 Region 5).
Matt Tesch led the Lakers with 15 points and Luke Dixon had 13 as Boneville held on to a 35-21 halftime lead.
Kiegan Phung led the Wildcats (7-5, 0-2) with 18 points and Mason Bendiger had 15.
FARMINGTON 68, BOX ELDER 61
BRIGHAM CITY — Farmington took a 19-8 lead after one quarter and held off a Box Elder comeback bid for a region road win.
Collin Chandler led Farmington (9-6, 3-0 Region 5) with 24 points and three 3-pointers. Truman Hendry added 22 points.
Reggie Greer led all scorers with 25 points and three treys for Box Elder (2-10, 1-1). Mathew Low hit four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points.
BOUNTIFUL 56, VIEWMONT 42
BOUNTIFUL — Henry Smith shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range and scored 23 points with nine rebounds to lead Bountiful (7-9, 1-2 Region 5) to its first region win. Devin Simon scored 16 points for Bountiful.
Radek Pulsipher led Viewmont (7-8, 1-2) with 10 points and six boards off the bench.
BEAR RIVER 54, MOUNTAIN CREST 48
HYRUM — Bear River closed out the game on a 9-2 run, with the last five points coming from the foul line, to grab a comeback region win at Mountain Crest.
Chase Adams led Bear River (8-6, 1-2 Region 11) with 11 points. Kace Jones added eight points while Daxton Sorensen and Gehrig Marble each scored seven.
MORGAN 56, SOUTH SUMMIT 43
MORGAN — Morgan trailed 21-20 at the half but used a 20-5 third quarter to take control in a region win over South Summit.
Eli Bailey led Morgan (5-5, 3-1 Region 13) with 12 points. Sam Hansen scored nine.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 66, ROCKWELL 32
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Layton Christian sprinted to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and did not let up in a region road win at Rockwell.
Souleymane Barro paced Layton Christian (11-6, 5-0 Region 17) with nine points. Luca Fontana and Teofilo Gouvea each added eight points while Sammie Ishiwie and Jerheim Elder tallied seven points apiece.
UINTAH 46, OGDEN 29
OGDEN — Ogden (2-9, 0-5 Region 10) fell behind 27-6 at halftime in a region loss. Landon Kimber led the Tigers with seven points.
INT. CHRISTIAN 76, UTAH MILITARY 65
RIVERDALE — Zach Kofroth scored 19 points, James Summers had 18 and Brandan Boseman added 11 in a non-region loss for Utah Military Academy (4-9) against Intermountain Christian.
POSTPONED
Rowland Hall at St. Joseph: COVID-19
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLEARFIELD 50, NORTHRIDGE 37
LAYTON — Miranda Mansfield scored 21 points to lead Clearfield to its first region win of the season.
Brooke Watson added 13 points for Clearfield (2-11, 1-5 Region 1).
Kaylee Hess led Northridge (3-10, 2-4) with 11 points. Kenadee Thomas and Kate Tueller each scored eight points.
WEBER 35, ROY 29
ROY — Weber outscored Roy 20-14 in the second half to break a 15-15 halftime tie and grab a region road win.
Lexy Shaw led Weber (4-9, 1-5 Region 1) with nine points. Analyn Capener scored eight points with two 3-pointers.
Loryn Brimhall scored a game-high 16 points for Roy (5-7, 1-5) and Marissa Spens added four points.
DAVIS 56, LAYTON 45
LAYTON — Davis outscored Layton 18-11 in the third quarter to take control in a region road win.
Kylee Mabry scored a game-high 30 points for Davis (9-3, 4-2 Region 1). Callie Tolman added nine.
Charly Stevens paced Layton (4-5, 4-2) with 13 points and Kamryn Moore scored 12 points with two 3-pointers.
FARMINGTON 70, BOX ELDER 41
FARMINGTON — Farmington led 39-21 at the half in a lopsided region win over Box Elder.
Valerie Kunzler led all scorers with 19 points and two 3-pointers for Farmington (10-1, 3-0 Region 5). Delaney Baker totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Amber Beddes added 11 points and two treys.
Kailee Talbot paced Box Elder (6-7, 1-2) with 10 points and Ashlyn Wight tallied nine.
BOUNTIFUL 60, VIEWMONT 55
BOUNTIFUL — Emrie Satuala and Jordyn Harvey each scored 16 points as Bountiful (10-4, 2-1 Region 5) made a 26-17 halftime lead hold up. Lizzy McConkie added 10 points for Bountiful.
Grace Mackay led the Vikings (9-6, 2-1) with 16 points and Emma Lindsey had 10.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 80, ROCKWELL 41
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Mia Jones hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points as Layton Christian solidified its region lead in a win at Rockwell (13-5, 4-2 Region 17).
Patricia Ramirez tallied 15 points for Layton Christian (10-2, 5-0). Cati Crespi added 14 points and Mina Sevgen scored 13. LCA led 44-14 at the half.