CLEARFIELD — Layton High girls basketball led 28-18 at the half and withstood a Clearfield third-quarter charge to grab a 52-47 road win Tuesday evening to open region play for both teams.
Hailey Cuppett scored 23 points with two 3-pointers to lead Layton (1-3, 1-0 Region 1). Charly Stevens netted nine points.
Miranda Mansfield tallied 23 points and two treys for Clearfield (1-7, 0-1). Rachael Brown added nine points.
FREMONT 53, ROY 12
ROY — Fremont held Roy to two first-half points to start Region 1 play.
Maggie Mendelson led Fremont (9-0, 1-0 Region 1) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Emma Calvert totaled 13 points and eight rebounds, and Timea Gardner added 13 points and six rebounds.
Ashlyn Bowers and Mickell Connell each scored three points for Roy (4-3, 0-1). Loryn Brimhall grabbed five rebounds.
DAVIS 68, WEBER 34
KAYSVILLE – Davis outscored Weber 25-6 in a decisive third quarter in the region opener for both teams.
Kendra Kitchen led all scorers with 16 points for Davis (6-1, 1-0 Region 1). Kylee Mabry scored 15 points and Callie Tolman added 10 points on two 3-pointers.
Jazmyn Bennett led Weber (3-5, 0-1) with 12 points and Katelyn Butler added six.
SYRACUSE 56, NORTHRIDGE 31
LAYTON — Syracuse held Northridge to five first-quarter points and led 27-13 at the half in a region-opening road win.
Gracie Sorensen led Syracuse (7-1, 1-0 Region 1) with 12 points. Ambra Hacker netted 10 points, Rachel Godfrey scored nine and Baylee Sanders added eight.
Kaylee Hess paced Northridge (1-7, 0-1) with 12 points. Madison Hosin scored seven.
BOUNTIFUL 65, HUNTER 33
WEST VALLEY CITY — Jordyn Harvey scored 19 points to lead Bountiful (8-2) to a decisive win on the road. Emrie Satuala scored 16 and Riley Johnson added 11. Bountiful led 43-24 at halftime.
BEAR RIVER 48, KEARNS 45 (OT)
GARLAND — After being outscored 16-4 in the third quarter, Bear River forced overtime and held Kearns to three points in extra time to grab a home win.
Olivia Taylor led all scorers with 24 points for Bear River (5-6), including four of BR’s six overtime points. Ella Goldman added nine points on two 3-pointers.
RIDGELINE 59, BOX ELDER 56
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder led 23-21 at the half, but was outscored 21-16 in a pivotal third quarter in a home loss to Ridgeline.
Annika Quayle led Box Elder (5-4) with 16 points. Ashlyn Reeder added 12 points and Kamryn Peterson scored 11 with three 3-pointers.
ROCKWELL 48, ST. JOSEPH 32
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — St. Joseph was outscored 16-8 in the third quarter and dropped its region opener.
Sarah Snell led St. Joseph (1-4, 0-1 Region 17) with 14 points. Lexy Bombela added six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 70, WEBER 53
PLEASANT VIEW — Rex Sunderland poured in 27 points, adding four steals, and Davis erased a first-quarter deficit to beat Weber as Region 1 play began Tuesday.
Colby Sims scored 19 points for Davis (6-3, 1-0 Region 1). Chance Trujillo totaled 11 points and eight rebounds, and Henry Ihrig added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Hunter Ropelato led Weber (2-6, 0-1) with 15 points. Calvin Fisher added 11 points and four assists, Ryker Chatelain scored 11 points, and Hunter Schenck scored nine points on three 3-pointers.
FREMONT 71, HILLCREST 44
PLAIN CITY — Fremont outpaced Hillcrest in each quarter in a game scheduled after Fremont’s region opener with Roy was postponed due to Roy being in quarantine.
Hunter Hansen led Fremont (2-4) with 21 points. Dakota Argyle scored 14 points. Braden Flinders added 10 points, all in the second half.
SYRACUSE 61, NORTHRIDGE 47
SYRACUSE — Connor Saunders scored 29 points on four 3-pointers, and Syracuse held Northridge to two points in the first quarter in a region-opening win.
Brock Williams added 18 points on four treys and dished out four assists for Syracuse (2-7, 1-0 Region 1).
Northridge (3-7, 0-1) did not report stats.
BONNEVILLE 40, SKY VIEW 37
SMITHFIELD — Matt Tesch tallied a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds to lead Bonneville to a win at Sky View.
Carson Jones also scored 12 points for Bonneville (6-3).
LOGAN 62, BOX ELDER 55
LOGAN — Logan won the second quarter 22-9 in a fatal frame for Box Elder.
Reggie Greer led Box Elder (0-9) with 14 points. Jackson Mckee scored 11 points, shooting 6 of 7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Jarom Watson added 10 points.
RIVERTON 62, VIEWMONT 51
RIVERTON — Riverton shot 11 of 21 from the 3-point line in the first three quarters to take a 51-26 lead in a loss for Viewmont.
Brash Emery led Viewmont (6-6) with 19 points and shot 4 of 6 from behind the arc. John Barnes totaled 10 points and five rebounds, and Scott Noel added eight points and six rebounds.
CANCELED
Roy at Fremont: Roy’s team is quarantined and will try to reschedule its next three games.