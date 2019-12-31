KAYSVILLE — Davis High boys basketball made 28 free throws as the Darts (8-0) blasted Bingham 80-56 on Tuesday afternoon to remain unbeaten this season.
Jax Pearce scored 16 points with a 10-for-11 mark from the free throw line, leading Davis to its biggest point output of the season and its fifth win by 20-plus points.
Jake Sampson scored 14, Trevan Leonhardt added 13 with six rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Spencer Vernon pulled in 10 points with 10 rebounds.
Davis shot 22 of 45 from the field, 8 of 18 from 3-point range and 28 for 37 (76%) from the foul line.
The Darts, who have won all their games by double digits, play Fremont on Friday in a battle of unbeaten teams.
BOX ELDER 57, ROY 50
ROY — Box Elder trailed 28-23 at halftime, outscored Roy 18-7 in the third quarter and held on for a close non-region win.
The Bees (7-3) led by as much as eight early in the fourth quarter, 43-35, before Roy made an 8-0 run, tying the game 43-all on a Kobe Schriver 3-pointer.
Senior guard Riley Dahlgren scored the next five points for Box Elder, which shot 9 of 12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and did enough defensively to keep the Royals off the scoreboard down the stretch.
Dahlgren ended with 21 points and three 3-pointers and Parker Buchanan scored 16.
Schriver made five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 22 points. Justin Kirkland scored 12 for Roy (3-5).
BEAR RIVER 72, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 55
DRAPER — Mark Huber led four Bear River (8-3) players in double figures with 20 points as the Bears beat Layton Christian at Juan Diego High.
Logan Litchford (14), Trevin Toone (13) and Jarret Giles (12) rounded out BR’s double-figure scoring quarter.
Jaxon Thomas led all scorers with 21 points for LCA (3-8) and Patick Penezola added 13.
LOGAN 61, OGDEN 52
OGDEN — DJ Frye scored 16 points and Isaiah Coria had 11 in a home loss for Ogden (2-8). The Tigers trailed 50-35 entering the fourth quarter.
SKYRIDGE 72, VIEWMONT 59
HOLLADAY — Viewmont was outscored 20-10 in the fourth quarter in a game played at Olympus High.
Micah Johnson co-led all scorers with 25 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and zero turnovers.
Gavin Chowen scored 13. Skyridge shot 64.3% from the field.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 48, WOODS CROSS 32
WOODS CROSS — Davis (8-0) allowed just 13 points after halftime and ended non-region play undefeated by beating Woods Cross (6-3).
Phoebe Arnold led the Darts with 15 points, Hannah Loveland scored 10 with two 3-pointers.
FARMINGTON 56, SKY VIEW 35
FARMINGTON — Farmington (8-1) outscored Sky View in every quarter. Abigail Ferrell led then Phoenix with 18 points, Valerie Kunzler scored 13 and Delaney Baker added 10.
