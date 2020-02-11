KAYSVILLE — Davis High boys basketball had 10 players notch points and led by as much as 29 as it clinched a share of the Region 1 title Tuesday night by defeating Clearfield 63-41.
Jake Sampson led the Davis (19-1, 12-1 Region 1) output with 16 points and four steals. Trevan Leonhardt totaled 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jax Pearce added six points and six rebounds.
Dylan Barnes scored 10 points and grabbed five boards for Clearfield (5-15, 3-10). Matt McGarry added eight points.
LAYTON 83, SYRACUSE 56
SYRACUSE — Layton outscored Syracuse 24-11 in the third quarter to cruise to a region road win.
Ethan Potter led all scorers with 26 points for Layton (18-2, 11-2 Region 1). Tanner Kofoed hit four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points, Boston Painter tallied 15 points and Preston Squire added 12.
Ty Burke led Syracuse (5-16, 3-10) with 17 points and Alex Wheeler scored 15.
NORTHRIDGE 74, ROY 68 (OT)
LAYTON — After Roy led 46-38 going into the fourth quarter, Northridge came roaring back to force overtime and outscored the Royals 10-4 in extra time for a region win.
Otto Tia led Northridge (4-16, 3-10 Region 1) with 22 points, including a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in overtime. Trey Simms scored 15 points and Colby Browning added 14.
Mason Thueson led all scorers with 25 points for Roy (6-14, 3-10). Justin Kirkland scored 14 points and Kobe Schriver tallied 12.
VIEWMONT 47, BOX ELDER 42
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont held Box Elder to 3 of 21 from downtown and snapped a six-game losing streak.
Micah Johnson led Viewmont (7-15, 2-7 Region 5) with 16 points. Gavin Chowen added 12 points and four assists, Will Schultz totaled eight points and eight rebounds, and Brash Emery dished four assists.
Parker Buchanan scored 16 points for Box Elder (10-10, 2-7). Jaron McKee added 11 points and nine rebounds.
WOODS CROSS 57, BONNEVILLE 54
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville led 38-36 going into the fourth quarter, then Woods Cross outscored the Lakers 21-16 in the final frame to grab a region road win.
Alec Dimick scored a game-high 21 points for Woods Cross (16-5, 7-2 Region 5). Cort Richards scored 12 points and Elliott Spencer added 10.
Luke Dixon led Bonneville (7-12, 3-6) with 14 points on three 3-pointers. Jordan Citte added 13 points and Tyler Hancock scored eight.
JUAN DIEGO 68, OGDEN 54
DRAPER — Ogden trailed 45-37 going into the fourth quarter and could get no closer in a region loss at Juan Diego.
DJ Frye led Ogden (4-16, 2-9 Region 10) with 16 points. Colin Knowles scored 14 points and Isaiah Coria added 10.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Bountiful 72, Farmington 71
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 72, WEBER 22
PLEASANT VIEW — Fremont took a 40-12 halftime lead and coasted to a region win at Weber.
Emma Calvert paced Fremont (20-2, 13-0 Region 1) with 22 points on three 3-pointers and pulled down six rebounds. Timea Gardiner added 19 points. Halle Duft dished eight assists and Mia Austin had two steals.
MaKaylee Nye led Weber (6-14, 6-7) with nine points and two rebounds. Katie Nye had two steals and Mae Arbon dished four assists. Six Warriors scored two points apiece.
NORTHRIDGE 46, ROY 22
LAYTON — Northridge outscored Roy 28-12 in the second half for a region win.
Jalyne Stott led all scorers with 15 points for Northridge (4-16, 3-10 Region 1). Halle Kap scored eight points and Kate Tueller added seven.
Autumn Litster led Roy with (6-14, 1-12) with five points. Tally Humble, Sha’Kyra Joiner and Kennedy Bodily each scored four points.
SYRACUSE 50, LAYTON 20
SYRACUSE — Syracuse ran out to a 24-9 halftime lead in a region win over Layton.
Rachel Godfrey led all scorers with 16 points for Syracuse (17-3, 11-2 Region 1). Rainee Schenck added nine points on three 3-pointers.
Kamryn Moore paced Layton (9-10, 7-6) with 11 points and Cierra Bonham added four.
DAVIS 58, CLEARFIELD 41
KAYSVILLE — Davis led 29-14 at the half in a region win over Clearfield.
Kylee Mabry paced Davis (16-4, 9-4 Region 1) with 14 points. Phoebe Arnold added 10.
Miranda Mansfield scored a game-high 15 points for Clearfield (4-16, 2-11).
BEAR RIVER 42, LOGAN 37
GARLAND — Bear River outscored Logan 17-0 in the second quarter to take control in a region win.
Olivia Taylor led Bear River (9-12, 3-6 Region 11) with 14 points on three 3-pointers. Ashley Roberts added 11 points.
JUAN DIEGO 56, OGDEN 37
DRAPER — Ogden went into halftime tied 21-21, then was outscored 35-16 in the second half in a region loss at Juan Diego.
Ashley Christensen led Ogden (7-14, 3-8 Region 10) with 16 points. Kate Lowry hauled in six rebounds.
ALTAMONT 71, UTAH MILITARY 7
ALTAMONT — Ninth-seeded Altamont (14-8) held 24-seed Utah Military Academy to two points in the second half as UMA’s season ended in the 2A state tournament first round.
Tylee Nelson and Alexis Ryan each scored three points for Utah Military (2-19).
PAROWAN 56, ST. JOSEPH 24
OGDEN — No. 14 seed St. Joseph (10-10) saw its season come to an end in a home loss to 19-seed Parowan in the 2A state tournament first round. The Jayhawks trailed 36-10 at the half.