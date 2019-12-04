KAYSVILLE — Davis High boys basketball outscored Viewmont 21-2 in the second quarter to take a 38-13 halftime lead in a 77-53 win Wednesday at Davis.
Vernon Spencer led all scorers with 24 points and five 3-pointers for the Darts (2-0). Dylan Perrenoud added 14 points and Nick Fisher scored 12 on four 3-pointers. Davis hit 15 treys on the night.
Brash Emery led Viewmont (1-2) with 21 points on three 3-pointers. Micah Johnson tallied 14 and Gavin Chowen added 10 points.
FREMONT 83, SKYRIDGE 76 (OT)
PLAIN CITY — Fremont exploded for 14 points in overtime to beat Skyridge.
Dallin Hall led the Silverwolves (2-0) with 28 points. Baylor Harrop added 16 points with two 3-pointers. Tige Voorhees had 14 points on four treys and Kipp Calder tallied 12 points with two 3-pointers.
WOODS CROSS 90,
NORTHRIDGE 63
LAYTON — Woods Cross took a 48-28 halftime lead on the way to a win at Northridge.
Tyler Roberts led the Wildcats (3-0) with 19 points and one 3-pointer. Jake Howe added 17 with four treys. Elliot Spencer added four more 3-pointers on his way to 16 points and Quaid Khell scored 10. Woods Cross shot 11 of 22 from the 3-point arc.
Colby Browning led all scorers with 20 points for the Northridge (1-1). Trey Simms added 15 points with four treys.
MORGAN 56, APA-DRAPER 51
MORGAN — Morgan trailed 41-35 after the third quarter, then outscored American Preparatory Academy-Draper 21-10 in the final frame.
Carter Thackeray led all scorers with 20 points for the Trojans (1-1). Sam Hansen added 11 on three 3-pointers and Seth Hadley scored 10 points.
LOGAN 50, BONNEVILLE 45
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville trailed Logan at 25-24 at the half in a close home loss.
Caleb Nielson led the Lakers (1-2) with 14 points and two 3-pointers. Jarom Strate added 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 65, JORDAN 31
KAYSVILLE — Davis outscored Jordan 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 33-14 halftime lead in a big home win.
Kylee Mabry scored a game-high 27 points for the Darts (3-0) while Hannah Loveland netted 16.
TAYLORSVILLE 47, WEBER 41
TAYLORSVILLE — Weber led 29-22 at the half but was outscored 25-12 in the second half in a loss at Taylorsville.
Katie Nye led the Warriors (0-3) with 10 points. MaKaylee Nye added eight points and eight rebounds.
UTAH MILITARY 53,
WEST RIDGE 9
WEST JORDAN — Utah Military Academy ran out to a 31-4 halftime lead in a big win at West Ridge Academy.
Kaylie Williams led all scorers with 26 points (1-2) for UMA. Tylee Nelson added eight and Autumn McBride scored six points.
ST. JOSEPH 39,
RSL ACADEMY 28
OGDEN — St. Joseph outscored Real Salt Lake Academy 12-2 in the third quarter to take control.
Freshman Sarah Snell led the Jayhawks (4-1) with 22 points and Katie Sugayama added seven.