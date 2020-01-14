CLEARFIELD — Spencer Vernon’s all-around game helped Davis High boys basketball to a 22-5 first-quarter lead and the Darts never looked back in an 80-34 win Tuesday at Clearfield.
Vernon totaled 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 21 minutes for Davis (12-0, 5-0 Region 1). Jake Sampson scored 16 points and Rex Sunderland added 12. Trevan Leonhardt totaled 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Grayson Banks and Dawson Hittle led Clearfield (3-9, 1-4) with six points each.
LAYTON 85, SYRACUSE 51
Layton — All five Layton starters scored in double figures as the Lancers cruised past Syracuse.
Ethan Potter led Layton (12-0, 5-0 Region 1) with 25 points, Preston Squire scored 15, Tanner Kofoed 14, Boston Painter 13 and Jacob Randall 10.
The Lancers made 10 3-pointers and outscored Syracuse 47-17 in the second half.
Bridger Hamblin led Syracuse (3-10, 1-4) with 10 points, Brock Williams had nine and Connor Saunders, Sam Adams and Alex Wheeler each scored eight.
The win sets up an undefeated showdown against Davis on Friday.
ROY 61, NORTHRIDGE 54
ROY — Roy led 44-31 after three quarters and held off Northridge for a region win.
Kobe Schriver led the Royals (5-7, 2-3 Region 1) with 21 points on five 3-pointers. Justin Kirkland added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Trey Simms led all scorers with 24 points and five 3-pointers for Northridge (1-11, 0-5). Colby Browning scored nine points.
JUAN DIEGO 87, OGDEN 67
OGDEN — Ogden trailed 22-19 after one quarter but was outscored 44-26 across the second and third quarters in a region loss to Juan Diego.
Isaiah Coria led Ogden (2-11, 0-4 Region 10) with 22 points, including two 3-pointers and shooting 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. DJ Frye added 16 points.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 113, UTAH MILITARY 43
RIVERDALE — Layton Christian Academy outscored Utah Military Academy 39-14 in the second quarter to take control.
Jaxon Thomas paced LCA (6-10, 5-0 Region 17) with 19 points. David Dong scored 17 while Dominique Ramikson added 16 points and two assists. Ryan Nkunda taallied 12 points and five rebounds while Patrick Penezola scored 11.
Hunter Smith scored 11 points for UMA (3-8, 0-4). Ben Johnson netted 11 points while Natarious Smith and James Summers each scored seven points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 69, WEBER 14
PLAIN CITY — Fremont took a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a big region win over Weber.
Emma Calvert scored a game-high 17 points for Fremont (12-2, 5-0 Region 1). Timea Gardiner added 15 points and Mia Austin tallied nine points on three 3-pointers.
Lexy Shaw led Weber (1-11, 1-4) with four points and Gwen Cheney added three.
DAVIS 40, CLEARFIELD 37
CLEARFIELD — Davis led 34-22 going into the fourth quarter and held off a Clearfield comeback bid to grab a region road win.
Regan Hansen led Davis (10-2, 3-2 Region 1) with 10 points and Kylee Mabry scored eight.
Emily Soto led all scorers with 13 points for Clearfield (3-9, 1-4). Taevey Davis tallied 12 points with three 3-pointers.
NORTHRIDGE 42, ROY 39
ROY — Roy took a 23-20 lead into halftime, then Northridge outscored the Royals 22-16 after the break for a region road win.
Sami Jo Diaz led Northridge (2-10, 1-4 Region 1) with nine points. Kate Tueller added eight points.
Autumn Litster led all scorers with 13 points on three 3-pointers for Roy (5-7, 0-5) and Kennley Bradley scored eight points.
JUAN DIEGO 65, OGDEN 38
OGDEN — Ogden trailed 13-8 after the first quarter but could get no closer in a region loss to Juan Diego.
Ashley Christensen led Ogden (5-9, 1-3 Region 10) with 14 points on two 3-pointers. Ashlen White added six points and Grace Pulley hauled in seven rebounds.
MORGAN 78, SOUTH SUMMIT 40
MORGAN — Morgan took a 19-5 lead after one quarter and outscored South Summit 22-8 in the third quarter for a region win.
Sydney Cragun had a game-high 18 points on three 3-pointers and eight steals for Morgan (9-7, 3-0 Region 13). Ashlyn Morrell added 16 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Jacie House scored 11 points.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 68, UTAH MILITARY 6
RIVERDALE — Layton Christian Academy took a 21-0 lead after one quarter in a lopsided region win at Utah Military Academy.
Patricia Ramirez scored a game-high 19 points to lead LCA (12-4, 5-0 Region 17). Marina Crespi tallied 17 points and Mia Jones scored 14.
Angeleigh Koford, Tylee Nelson and Adison Felix each scored two points for UMA (2-9, 0-4).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Ridgeline 54, Bear River 44