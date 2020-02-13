LAYTON — Davis High boys basketball led 37-16 at the half and claimed the Region 1 title outright in a 71-47 win Thursday night at Northridge.
Rex Sunderland paced Davis (20-1, 13-1 Region 1) with 18 points on six 3-pointers. Jax Pearce added 12 points and Vernon Spencer corralled seven rebounds.
Trevan Leonhardt added nine points, nine assists, four rebounds and six steals for a Davis team that shot 13 of 25 from the 3-point line.
Trey Simms led Northridge (4-17, 3-11) with 21 points on five 3-pointers. Colby Browning added 15 points and three assists while Otto Tia hauled in four rebounds.
LAYTON 77, FREMONT 69
LAYTON — Dallin Hall scored 42 points but it wasn’t enough for Fremont as Layton sprinted to a 27-12 lead after one quarter in a region win.
Ethan Potter led Layton (19-2, 12-2 Region 1) with 20 points. Boston Painter scored 17 points, Jacob Randall netted 16, Tanner Kofoed tallied 12 and Preston Squire added 10.
Hall hit nine 3-pointers for Fremont (19-3, 11-3). Baylor Harrop added nine points.
WEBER 59, CLEARFIELD 56
PLEASANT VIEW — Clearfield led 40-38 arter three quarters, then Weber outscored the Falcons 21-16 in the final frame for a comeback region win.
Quinn Bennett made five 3-pointers for 15 points to lead Weber (12-9, 7-7 Region 1). Cache Clark added 12 points and four assists while Tyler Short had nine rebounds.
Kaden Swanson led all scorers with 18 points, dished five assists and hauled in six rebounds for Clearfield (5-16, 3-11). Matt McGary and Grayson Banks each scored 15 points, with Banks grabbing 10 boards.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Syracuse 68, Roy 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 76, LAYTON 36
LAYTON — Fremont outscored Layton 18-8 in the second quarter to take a 35-13 halftime lead and finished a perfect region schedule.
Timea Gardiner led all scorers with 21 points for Fremont (21-2, 14-0 Region 1). Mia Austin added 11 points.
Anessa Roberts paced Layton (9-11, 7-7) with 12 points and Kamryn Moore scored 11.
SYRACUSE 47, ROY 37
ROY — Syracuse led 25-24 at halftime, then outscored Roy 22-13 in the second half for a road win.
Baylee Sanders scored a game-high 13 points for Syracuse (18-3, 12-2 Region 1). Rachel Godfrey added 11 points.
Autumn Litster led Roy (6-15, 1-13) with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Sha’Kyra Joiner added nine points.
DAVIS 51, NORTHRIDGE 27
LAYTON — Davis led 25-10 after two quarters in a region win at Northridge.
Kylee Mabry led all scorers with 19 points for Davis (17-4, 10-4 Region 1).
Jalyne Stott paced Northridge (4-17, 3-11) with five points.
WEBER 45, CLEARFIELD 32
PLEASANT VIEW — Clearfield led 21-16 at the half, then Weber outscored the Falcons 12-4 in the third quarter to take the lead for good in a region win.
Jazmyn Bennett scored eight points for Weber (7-14, 7-7 Region 1). Lexi Shaw added six points while Shelby Fronk and MaKaylee Nye each hauled in seven rebounds.
Rachael Brown led all scorers with 11 points for Clearfield (4-17, 2-12). Miranda Mansfield added 10 points and seven rebounds.
GREEN CANYON 60, BEAR RIVER 50
NORTH LOGAN — Bear River trailed 19-13 after one quarter and could get no closer in a region loss at Green Canyon.
Olivia Taylor led Bear River (9-13, 3-7 Region 11) with 25 points on four 3-pointers. Abby Fuhriman added 10 points.