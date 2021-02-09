SYRACUSE — Kylee Mabry scored 16 points to lead Davis High girls basketball to a 51-41 win against second-place Syracuse on Tuesday night.
The Darts (13-4, 8-3 Region 1) led 28-25 at halftime and extended that to 38-33 after three quarters. Callie Tolman and Taylor Leavitt each added nine points for Davis.
Skylee Hopkins led Syracuse (15-3, 9-2) with eight points.
FREMONT 66, NORTHRIDGE 28
PLAIN CITY — Fremont rode a 30-0 run across the second and third quarters to a region win over Northridge.
Emma Calvert exploded for 28 points for Fremont (19-0, 11-0 Region 1) and hit three 3-pointers. Maggie Mendelson added 12 points. The Silverwolves can clinch a share of the Region 1 title with a win on Friday.
Kenadee Thomas and Kaylee Hess each scored nine points for Northridge (5-13, 4-7 Region 1).
ROY 33, CLEARFIELD 21
ROY — Roy outscored Clearfield 10-2 in the second quarter to take a 21-6 halftime lead in a region win.
Kennley Bradley scored a game-high 14 points for Roy (6-11, 2-9 Region 1). Loryn Brimhall tallied seven points.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (2-16, 1-10) with six points and Haylie Robbins scored five.
LAYTON 52, WEBER 32
LAYTON — Layton led 28-18 at the half in a region win over Weber.
Lauryn Hall scored a game high 13 points for Layton (7-7, 7-4 Region 1). Logan Lindsay added 10.
Lexy Shaw led Weber (5-13, 2-9) with 10 points and Jazmyn Bennett scored eight.
MORGAN 81, SOUTH SUMMIT 47
MORGAN — Alyvia Jaffa dallied a double-double and Morgan outscored South Summit 25-8 in the first quarter in a home region win.
Jaffa scored a game-high 20 points and hauled in 13 rebounds for Morgan (11-8, 7-2 Region 13). Elens Birkland hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Janel Blazzard added 15 points and eight assists.
ST. JOSEPH 43, APA-WV 23
WEST VALLEY — St. Joseph ran out to a 10-1 lead after one quarter and coasted to a region win at American Preparatory Academy-West Valley.
Sarah Snell led all scorers with 25 points for St. Joseph (6-9, 4-5 Region 17). Kara Sugiyama added 10 points.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Ridgeline 45, Bear River 33
Rowland Hall 41, Utah Military 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
LAYTON 77, WEBER 62
PLEASANT VIEW — Ethan Potter poured in 32 points and Layton outscored Weber in every quarter for a region win that sets up a top-of-the-region showdown Friday at home against Davis.
Potter hit two 3-pointers for Layton (13-5, 11-0 Region 1). Carter Mayfield tallied 15 points, Preston Squire added 12 and Andrew Brown scored 11 points.
Hunter Ropelato led Weber (9-9, 7-4) with 22 points and three 3-pointers. Cannon DeVries added 13 points and three treys while Ryker Chatelain added 11.
DAVIS 84, SYRACUSE 45
KAYSVILLE — Ten different players scored as Davis shot 33 of 52 (63.5%) from the field and raced past Syracuse early in a big win.
Chance Trujillo shot 8 for 11 and led Davis (15-4, 10-1 Region 1) with 19 points, Rex Sunderland added 14 with six assists and five steals, Henry Ihrig scored 13 with a team-high five rebounds and Austin Frasure chipped in 10.
Ethan Ramirez led the Titans (5-14, 4-7) with 11 points and three 3-pointers off the bench. Kaden Ericksen scored 10 points.
FREMONT 53, NORTHRIDGE 46
LAYTON — Fremont led 18-9 after the first quarter and made that lead hold up in a region win at Northridge.
David Calvert scored a game-high 20 points for Fremont (9-8, 7-4 Region 1). Braden Flinders had 13 points and Dakota Argyle added 11.
Jalen Rose paced Northridge (3-17, 0-11) with 11 points and Sam Sivulich scored 10.
ROY 53, CLEARFIELD 45
CLEARFIELD — Roy outscored Clearfield 14-5 in the second quarter and kept that advantage in a road win.
Kobe Schriver led the Royals (8-10, 4-7 Region 1) with 17 points on four 3-pointers. Mason Thueson added 15 points, 13 of which came after halftime.
Dawson Hittle made 7 of 8 free throws and led all scorers with 21 points for Clearfield (1-16, 1-10). Austin Mitchell scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.