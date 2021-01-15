WASHINGTON TERRACE — Brash Emery put in a game-winner with two seconds left and Viewmont High boys basketball erased a 23-16 deficit by outscoring Bonneville 22-13 in the fourth quarter — after a 2-0 first quarter — to claim a 38-36 victory Friday night.
Scott Noel totaled 12 points and seven rebounds to lead Viewmont (7-7, 1-1 Region 5). Radek Pulsipher added 10 points and six rebounds, and Emery scored 10 points.
Matthew Tesch scored 15 points for Bonneville (7-4, 1-1). Luke Dixon added seven points and Boston Baur grabbed seven rebounds.
FREMONT 55, CLEARFIELD 40
CLEARFIELD — Hunter Hansen hit four 3-pointers in the first half and Fremont used a strong second half to claim a region win.
Hansen totaled 19 points to lead Fremont (4-5, 2-1 Region 1). Braden Flinders added 13 points and Dakota Argyle scored eight.
Austin Mitchell scored 14 points and Grant Marker added 13 for Clearfield (0-8, 0-3). Dawson Gardner added nine points.
DAVIS 61, ROY 35
KAYSVILLE — Davis capitalized on points off turnovers and offensive rebounds to cruise past Roy.
Austin Frasure led Davis (9-3, 4-0 Region 1) with 16 points on a perfect shooting night: 6 of 6 overall, 4 of 4 from deep. Rex Sunderland added 14 points and five assists, and Chance Trujillo grabbed seven rebounds.
Kobe Schriver scored 15 points for Roy (4-4, 1-1). Mason Thueson and Dominic Anguiano each scored six points, and Preston Anderson had six rebounds.
LAYTON 86, NORTHRIDGE 43
LAYTON — Layton ran out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter in a region win at Northridge.
Ethan Potter led all scorers with 27 points for Layton (5-5, 3-0 Region 1). Preston Squire added 24 points.
Sam Sivulich led Northridge (3-10, 0-4) with 18 points. Bryson McLaughlin added 14 points.
WOODS CROSS 78, BOX ELDER 63
WOODS CROSS — A high-scoring trio led Woods Cross to a home win.
Mason Bendinger scored 20 points, Zach DeLange had 18 and Jaxon Smith pitched in 15 on five 3-pointers for Woods Cross (8-4, 1-1 Region 5).
Parker Buchanan scored 14 points to lead Box Elder (2-10, 1-1). Jarom Watson scored 11 points and Reggie Greer added nine.
FARMINGTON 82, BOUNTIFUL 65
FARMINGTON — Collin Chandler poured in 36 points to lead Farmington to a region win over Bountiful.
Truman Hendry added 12 points for Farmington (8-6, 2-0 Region 5) and Caleb Mordue scored 10.
Bountiful (6-9, 0-2) did not report stats.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 44, EAST 25
LAYTON — Jerheim Elder scored 13 points and Souleymane Barro added 10 points, 11 blocks and 19 rebounds as Layton Christian (7-4) grabbed a win over East.
TOOELE 57, BEN LOMOND 46
TOOELE — Ben Lomond trailed Tooele (7-6, 3-0 Region 10) 14-10 after the first quarter only to see the Buffaloes take control with a 16-9 advantage in the second stanza.
Kekoa Beard scored 18 points to pace Ben Lomond (3-11, 1-4 Region 10). Caleb Alexander added 13 points.
CEDAR VALLEY 55, OGDEN 21
OGDEN — Ogden led 7-6 after one quarter but was outscored 15-3 in the second stanza.
Landon Kimber led Ogden (2-7, 0-3 Region 10) with seven points. Four other Tigers scored three points apiece.
SKY VIEW 61, BEAR RIVER 47
GARLAND — Sky View (8-3, 1-0 Region 11) outscored Bear River 21-11 in the second stanza to take control in each teams’ region opener.
Kace Jones led Bear River (7-5, 0-1) with 14 points. Jace Jacobson added eight points and two 3-pointers.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Grantsville 72, Morgan 43
Rowland Hall 70, Utah Military 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE 63, WEBER 46
SYRACUSE — Syracuse outscored Weber in every quarter to stay perfect in region play.
Whitney Sorensen led Syracuse (10-1, 4-0 Region 1) with 13 points. Baylee Sanders added 10 points.
Anna Capener hit five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 21 points for Weber (3-8, 0-4). Kira Coleman added nine points, all coming from deep.
DAVIS 43, ROY 29
ROY — Davis outscored Roy 16-4 in the third quarter to put away a region road win.
Davis (7-3, 2-2 Region 1) got eight points each from Morgan Burnett, Kendra Kitchen and Phoebe Arnold. Taylor Leavitt scored seven points and Kylee Mabry six.
Marissa Spens scored seven points for Roy (5-5, 1-3). Loryn Brimhall scored six points, and Saige Nielsen and Kenna Conley each scored five.
LAYTON 52, NORTHRIDGE 42
LAYTON — Layton outscored Northridge 21-11 in the third quarter to decide their region contest.
Charly Stevens led Layton (4-3, 4-0 Region 1) with 13 points. Hailey Cuppett scored 10 points, Kamryn Moore added nine and Georjean Sweeten chipped in eight.
Northridge (2-9, 1-3) got a game-high 16 points from Kate Tueller. Kaylee Hess added 12 points.
FREMONT 80, CLEARFIELD 15
PLAIN CITY — Emma Calvert scored 20 points and Fremont led 42-10 at the half in a region win over Clearfield.
Mia Austin added 12 points for Fremont (12-0, 4-0 Region 1). Halle Duft, Averee Porter and Maggie Mendelson each scored nine points.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (1-10, 0-4) with nine points and Rachael Brown scored four.
BOX ELDER 36, WOODS CROSS 29
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder outlasted Woods Cross on a balanced scoring effort.
Box Elder (6-6, 1-1 Region 5) got nine points from Kailee Talbot, eight from Annika Quayle, and seven each from Kamry Peterson and Tegan Mecham.
Kenna Cowley led Woods Cross (4-5, 0-1) with eight points, Macy Richards scored seven and Emily Muhlestein scored six.