BRIGHAM CITY — Farmington High girls basketball clinched a share of the Region 5 title — its second consecutive crown — with a 61-47 win Friday night at Box Elder.
Delaney Baker scored a game-high 18 points for Farmington (15-1, 8-0 Region 5). Valerie Kunzler scored nine points and Abigail Ferrell added eight.
Annika Quayle led Box Elder (8-10, 3-5) with 14 points. Kailee Talnot scored 11 points and Tegan Mecham tallied 10.
DAVIS 48, LAYTON 32
KAYSVILLE — Davis jumped out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter and coasted to a region win over Layton.
Kendra Kitchen led Davis (14-4, 9-3 Region 1) with 13 points. Callie Tolman added 12 points with two 3-pointers and Kylee Mabry added 11 points.
Hailey Cuppett scored a game-high 15 points for Layton (7-8, 7-5) with three 3-pointers. Charly Stevens added seven points.
ROY 38, WEBER 35
PLEASANT VIEW — Roy outscored Weber 10-7 in the fourth quarter to break a 28-28 tie and grab a region road win.
Loryn Brimhall led all scorers with 14 points for Roy (7-11, 3-9 Region 1). Saige Nielson hit two 3-pointers for six points.
Ana Capener hit four 3-pointers and led Weber (5-14, 2-10) with 13 points. Stevie Shaw added 10 points.
NORTHRIDGE 43, CLEARFIELD 39
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield led 33-28 after three quarters, then Northridge outscored the Falcons 15-6 in the final frame to grab a region road win.
Kate Tueller scored 17 points to pace Northridge (6-13, 5-7 Region 1). Madison Hosino added seven points.
Miranda Mansfield led all scorers with 23 points and two 3-pointers for Clearfield (2-17, 1-11). Rachael Brown and Brooke Watson each scored five points.
BONNEVILLE 40, WOODS CROSS 38
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville outscored Woods Cross 18-9 in the third quarter to take a 31-21 lead and held off a Wildcat comeback bid for a region win.
Courtnie Porter led Bonneville (5-9, 2-6 Region 5) with 12 points. Lily Hall and Libby Jensen each scored nine points.
Sofia Mokofisi paced Woods Cross (4-12, 0-8) with 12 points and Emily Muhlstein added 10.
CEDAR VALLEY 55, BEN LOMOND 17
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ben Lomond was held to six points in the first half in a region loss at Cedar Valley Thursday.
Maleah Richery led Ben Lomond (2-14, 0-10 Region 10) with five points. Allison Jensen and Avery Beadles each scored four.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FARMINGTON 73, BOX ELDER 54
FARMINGTON — Collin Chandler scored 28 points with six 3-pointers as Farmington clinched a share of the Region 5 championship with a double-digit win over Box Elder.
Truman Hendry scored 21 points for the Phoenix (13-7, 7-1 Region 5), which outscored the Bees 38-24 in the second half. FHS also went 15 of 17 at the free-throw line.
Reggie Greer led Box Elder (3-14, 2-5) with 16 points.
WEBER 60, ROY 46
ROY — Weber won the third quarter 20-13 to create distance in a region road win.
Quinn Bennett and Ryker Chatelain each scored 12 points to lead Weber (10-9, 8-4 Region 1). Cannon DeVries added nine points, and Spencer Hall and Calvin Fisher each grabbed six rebounds.
Easton Bitton led Roy (8-11, 4-8) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Mason Thueson added eight points and four boards, and Gene Noble scored six points.
FREMONT 71, SYRACUSE 61
SYRACUSE — Fremont led 47-29 after three quarters and held off a Syracuse rally for a region road win.
Dakota Argyle led Fremont (10-8, 8-4 Region 1) with 22 points and two 3-pointers. David Calvert tallied 17 points and Braden Flinders scored 14.
Connor Saunders scored a game-high 24 points for Syracuse (5-15, 4-8). Caleb Rosander and Brandon Clark each scored 10.
NORTHRIDGE 60, CLEARFIELD 52
LAYTON — Northridge outscored Clearfield 16-7 in the fourth quarter to win its first region game of the season in a game where the teams combined to shoot 48 free throws.
Kade Sparrow led Northridge (4-17, 1-11 Region 1) with 15 points, Sam Sivulich scored 14 and Jalen Rose added 12.
Dawson Hittle led all scorers with 18 for Clearfield (1-17, 1-11.)
BONNEVILLE 61, WOODS CROSS 56
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross led 21-12 after one quarter, then Bonneville outscored the Wildcats 31-15 across the second and third frames to take control in a region road win.
Cason Jones paced Bonneville (11-6, 5-3 Region 5) with 18 points and Matt Tesch scored 12.
Kiegan Phung led all scorers with 20 points for Woods Cross (8-9, 1-6). Mason Bendinger added 18.
BOUNTIFUL 64, VIEWMONT 51
BOUNTIFUL — Robert Whaley totaled 26 points and 17 rebounds, and shot 10 of 14 from the field, to lead Bountiful to a win over crosstown rival Viewmont.
Henry Smith scored 16 points and Austin Cooper added 10 for Bountiful (10-11, 4-4 Region 5), which shot 21 of 37 (56.8%) from the field.
Brash Emery and Radek Pulsipher led Viewmont (11-10, 4-4) with 12 points each.
BEAR RIVER 69, MOUNTAIN CREST 58
GARLAND — Bear River led 55-36 after three quarters and held off a late Mountain Crest charge for a region win.
Freshman Gehrig Marble led all scorers with 21 points for Bear River (9-10, 2-6 Region 11). Kace Jones scored 15 points and Chase Adams added 11. The Bears dished out 22 assists and out-rebounded the Mustangs 33-16.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 71, ROWLAND HALL 55
LAYTON — Layton Christian led 27-19 at the half, then put the game out of reach with a 25-17 third quarter to beat Rowland Hall (7-4, 6-2 Region 17) and clinch the Region 17 championship.
Jerheim Elder led Layton Christian (15-6, 9-0) with 14 points and two 3-pointers. Souleymame Barro scored 11 points and Luca Fontana added 10 with two treys.
UINTAH 55, OGDEN 52
VERNAL — Brady Warner hit five 3-pointers on his way to 20 points but it wasn’t enough for Ogden as Uintah won the second half 22-19 to claim the decision.
Bret VanTassell added four 3-pointers for 12 points in the Ogden (2-15, 0-10 Region 10) loss. Landon Kimber scored nine points.
CEDAR VALLEY 57, BEN LOMOND 38
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ben Lomond trailed 33-30 after three quarters and Cedar Valley ran away in the final frame.
Kekoa Beard led Ben Lomond (4-17, 2-10 Region 10) with 16 points. Caleb Alexander scored nine.
SUMMIT ACADEMY 49, MORGAN 44
DRAPER — Morgan fell into a tie in the region standings with Summit Academy with a road loss to the Bears.
Eli Bailey led Morgan (9-10, 6-4 Region 13) with 12 points. Branson Saunders and Sam Hansen each scored eight points, with Hansen hitting two 3-pointers. The Trojans led 20-19 at the half.