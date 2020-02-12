BOUNTIFUL — Farmington High girls basketball outscored Bountiful in every quarter to clinch the Region 5 title outright in a 57-44 win Wednesday night.

Valerie Kunzler scored a game-high 21 points for Farmington (18-2, 9-0 Region 5). Delaney Baker added 10 points.

Brooklyn Taylor led Bountiful (8-13, 3-6) with 15 points. Jordyn Harvey and Emrie Satuala each scored 10 points.

SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED

Viewmont 60, Box Elder 53

BOYS BASKETBALL

BEAR RIVER 62, LOGAN 53

GARLAND — Bear River went into halftime tied 18-18, then outscored Logan 26-21 in the third quarter to take control in a region win.

Logan Litchford led Bear River (13-8, 4-5 Region 11) with 20 points and Jace Jacobson added 19.

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 84, APA-WV 42

LAYTON — No. 14 seed Layton Christian Academy took a 41-17 lead into halftime in a 2A state tournament first-round win over 19-seed American Preparatory Academy-West Valley (8-16).

Jaxon Thomas and Luca Fintana each scored 15 points to pace Layton Christian (12-4).

LCA plays No. 3 Rowland Hall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Snow College in the second round.

SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED

St. Joseph 61, Altamont 48

Millard 98, Utah Military 49

 

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!