BOUNTIFUL — Farmington High girls basketball outscored Bountiful in every quarter to clinch the Region 5 title outright in a 57-44 win Wednesday night.
Valerie Kunzler scored a game-high 21 points for Farmington (18-2, 9-0 Region 5). Delaney Baker added 10 points.
Brooklyn Taylor led Bountiful (8-13, 3-6) with 15 points. Jordyn Harvey and Emrie Satuala each scored 10 points.
Viewmont 60, Box Elder 53
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEAR RIVER 62, LOGAN 53
GARLAND — Bear River went into halftime tied 18-18, then outscored Logan 26-21 in the third quarter to take control in a region win.
Logan Litchford led Bear River (13-8, 4-5 Region 11) with 20 points and Jace Jacobson added 19.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 84, APA-WV 42
LAYTON — No. 14 seed Layton Christian Academy took a 41-17 lead into halftime in a 2A state tournament first-round win over 19-seed American Preparatory Academy-West Valley (8-16).
Jaxon Thomas and Luca Fintana each scored 15 points to pace Layton Christian (12-4).
LCA plays No. 3 Rowland Hall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Snow College in the second round.
St. Joseph 61, Altamont 48
Millard 98, Utah Military 49