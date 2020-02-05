FARMINGTON — Farmington High girls basketball moved one step closer to a region championship with a gritty 48-38 win Wednesday against Bonneville.
Abigail Ferrell, Naomi Kehl and Delaney Baker each scored nine points to lead Farmington (16-2, 7-0 Region 5) in scoring. The Phoenix outscored Bonneville 29-22 in the second half.
Mia Jensen led all scorers with 12 points and Lily Hall added 10 for Bonneville (6-11, 1-6).
Farmington can clinch at least a share of the Region 5 title with a win Friday at Box Elder.
WOODS CROSS 34, BOX ELDER 29
WOODS CROSS — Box Elder led 22-17 after three quarters, then Woods Cross outscored the Bees 17-7 in the final frame for a region win.
Taylor Jackson hit three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 13 points for Woods Cross (10-8, 3-4 Region 5). Katie Longmore added eight points.
Annika Quayle led Box Elder (8-11, 3-4) with 10 points and Jacie Anderson scored five.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
St. Joseph 47, APA-West Valley 29
Rowland Hall 46, Utah Military 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
MORGAN 69, SUMMIT ACADEMY 53
MORGAN — Morgan outscored Summit Academy 42-18 over the second and third quarters on the way to a region victory.
Seth Hadley led Morgan (12-8, 6-3 Region 13) with 17 points, including a perfect 8-of-8 mark from the free-throw line. Sam Hansen hit three 3-pointers for 13 points and Karson Christiansen added 10.
Jaxson Wells scored nine points on three treys. The Trojans converted 11 3-point field goals compared to seven 2-pointers, and shot 22 of 26 from the line.
RIDGELINE 58, BEAR RIVER 51
MILLVILLE — Bear River fought back from a 20-10 first-quarter deficit to take a 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter, only to be outscored by Ridgeline 18-9 in the final frame.
Mark Huber led all scorers with 18 points for Bear River (11-8, 2-5 Region 13), hitting all nine of his free-throw attempts. Jace Jacobson added 17 points on five 3-pointers.
Though the two schools are region rivals, Ridgeline fans wore red to support BR coach Reggie Shaw’s recent medical battle.
WASATCH ACADEMY 130, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 52
MT. PLEASANT — Class 2A Layton Christian dropped a lopsided contest at independent powerhouse Wasatch Academy.
Ryan Nkuda led Layton Christian (11-13) with 14 points and David Dong added 10.