FARMINGTON — Farmington High girls basketball outscored Viewmont 17-5 in the third quarter on its way to complete an undefeated region season with a 67-50 home win Friday night.
Delaney Baker and Abigail Ferrell each scored 16 points for Farmington (19-2, 10-0 Region 5). Valerie Kunzler scored 13 points and had three steals.
Brooklyn Perkins scored 10 points, dished out 10 assists and added four steals for the Phoenix. Naomi Kehl pulled down 10 of her team’s 30 rebounds. Farmington shot 56% (27 of 48) from the floor.
Karlia Gunnell led Viewmont (11-10, 7-3) with 15 points on three 3-pointers and hauled in six rebounds. Grace Mackay added 12 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Anna Mackay dished out three assists and had four steals.
BOX ELDER 51, BONNEVILLE 46
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder led 27-17 at the half and held off a Bonneville rally in a region win.
Jenna Mortensen scored a game-high 13 points for Box Elder (9-13, 4-6 Region 5). Annika Quayle added 12 points and Tegan Mecham scored 11.
Annie DeGroot led Bonneville (7-13, 2-8) with 12 points and Ginny Jenkins netted 10.
STANSBURY 45, OGDEN 38
STANSBURY PARK — Ogden trailed 37-24 after three quarters in a region loss at Stansbury.
Rachel Davis led Ogden (7-15, 3-9 Region 10) with 10 points on three 3-pointers. Ashlen White added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals
BOUNTIFUL 39, WOODS CROSS 30
WOODS CROSS — Bountiful took a 38-15 lead into the fourth quarter in a region win at Woods Cross.
Emrie Satuala scored a game-high 16 points for Bountiful (9-13, 4-6 Region 5)
Taylor Jackson led Woods Cross (10-11, 3-7) with 14 points. Liz Howey added seven.
MORGAN 48, SOUTH SUMMIT 44
PRICE — No. 7-seed Morgan trailed 10-seed South Summit 35-34 after three quarters but outscored the Wildcats 14-9 in the final frame to advance to the 3A state tournament quarterfinals.
Sydney Cragun led Morgan (13-10) with 11 points, five steals and four assists. Alex Trussell and Quincee Dorius each scored eight points. Ashlyn Morrell hauled in nine rebounds and Dorius corralled eight.
DUCHESNE 58, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 35
EPHRAIM — Layton Christian’s season came to an end in the second round of the 2A state playoffs with a big loss against No. 12-seeded Duchesne in a game played at Snow College.
Celine Makura led LCA (19-5) with 11 points. Patricia Ramirez added 10.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Juan Diego 66, Ben Lomond 37
BOYS BASKETBALL
FARMINGTON 76, VIEWMONT 42
FARMINGTON — Farmington shot out the lights in all facets, racing to a 40-13 halftime lead for a big region win.
Farmington (16-7, 7-3 Region 5) shot 25 of 38 (65.8%) from the field, 10 of 19 (52.6%) from the 3-point line and 16 of 19 (84.2%) from the free-throw line.
Collin Chandler led the Phoenix with 23 points and four blocks. McKay Thomsen and Mason Covington each added 10 points, and Truman Hendry grabbed nine rebounds.
Brash Emery led Viewmont (7-16, 2-8) with nine points. Micah Johnson scored eight points.
BONNEVILLE 66, BOX ELDER 52
BRIGHAM CITY — Bonneville led 33-25 at the half in a region win at Box Elder.
Jordan Citte led all scorers with 25 points for Bonneville (8-12, 4-6 Region 5). Matt Tesch added 14 points.
Jaron McKee led Box Elder (10-11, 2-8) with 17 points. Riley Dahlgren added 16 points and parker Buchanan scored 10.
STANSBURY 55, OGDEN 51
STANSBURY PARK — After being tied 30-30 at the half, Stansbury outscored Ogden 13-6 in the third quarter.
DJ Frye led Ogden (4-18, 2-11 Region 10) with 24 points. Isaiah Corea and Bret VanTassell each scored nine points.
JUAN DIEGO 69, BEN LOMOND 42
DRAPER — Ben Lomond trailed 48-36 after three quarters in a region loss at Juan Diego.
Garet Rentmeister led Ben Lomond (6-15, 4-8 Region 10) with 13 points and Mason Buck added nine.
GREEN CANYON 55, BEAR RIVER 49
NORTH LOGAN — Bear River led 30-23 at the half but was outscored 32-19 in the second half in a region loss at Green Canyon.
Ren Fonnesbeck led Bear River (13-10, 4-7 Region 11) with 19 points. Mark Huber added 14 points and Jace Jacobson scored 10.