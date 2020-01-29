FARMINGTON — Farmington High girls basketball led 38-15 at the half on the way to a 61-27 region win over Bountiful on Wednesday night.
Valerie Kunzler led all scorers with 14 points and three 3-pointers for Farmington (14-2, 5-0 Region 5). Brooklyn Perkins scored 11 points.
Jordyn Harvey paced Bountiful (6-11, 1-4) with 13 points.
VIEWMONT 42, BOX ELDER 36
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder led 19-11 at halftime, then Viewmont outscored the Bees 31-17 in the second half for a region road win.
Grace Mackay led all scorers with 16 points for Viewmont (8-8, 4-1 Region 5).
Jenna Mortensen scored 12 points to lead Box Elder (8-9, 3-2).
WOODS CROSS 41, BONNEVILLE 37
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross led 25-18 at the half and held off a Bonneville surge for a region win.
Gracie Browning paced Woods Cross (9-7, 2-3 Region 5) with nine points. Macy Richards and Liz Howley scored eight points apiece.
Courtnie Porter scored a game-high 14 points for Bonneville (5-10, 0-5). Lily Hall added 10 points.
ST. JOSEPH 37, ROCKWELL 26
OGDEN — St. Joseph led 28-15 going into the fourth quarter and cruised to a region win over Rockwell.
Sarah Snell led St. Joseph (8-8, 4-5 Region 17) with 13 points. Bailey Criswell and Katie Sugayama each scored eight points, with Criswell hitting two 3-pointers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MORGAN 72, PROVIDENCE HALL 66 (OT)
HERRIMAN — Morgan led 30-29 at the half, then outscored Providence Hall 12-6 in overtime in a region road win.
Seth Hadley led Morgan (11-7, 1-2 Region 13) with 20 points and two 3-pointers. Carter Thackeray tallied 18 points and Andrew Russell added 14.
ST. JOSEPH 73, ROCKWELL 62
OGDEN — After going into the half tied 30-30, St. Joseph outscored Rockwell 25-13 in the third quarter to take control in a region win.
Sayveon Armstrong led St. Joseph (6-8, 5-4 Region 17) with 30 points. Stockton Buckway added 26 points on four 3-pointers and CJ Kierejewski tallied 12 points.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Layton Christian 74, Waterford 70