WASHINGTON TERRACE — Farmington High girls basketball wrapped up an outright region championship and a perfect region season with a 61-38 win Friday at Bonneville.
Valerie Kunzler and Delaney Baker each scored 14 points for Farmington (17-1, 10-0 Region 5). Kunzler hit four 3-pointers and hauled in seven rebounds. Baker grabbed six boards. The Phoenix led 37-17 at the half.
Courtnie Porter led Bonneville (6-10, 3-7) with 13 points and Libby Jensen added 11.
BOUNTIFUL 54, BOX ELDER 42
BOUNTIFUL — Box Elder led 12-11 after one quarter, then Bountiful took control with a 16-7 second quarter advantage.
Lizzy McConkie and Emrie Satuala each scored 18 points for Bountiful (14-7, 6-4 Region 5).
Tegan Mecham led Box Elder (8-12, 3-7) with 18 points.
OGDEN 52, CEDAR VALLEY 39
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ogden used a 19-5 third-quarter advantage to claim a road region win.
Caitlin Richardson scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting for Ogden (8-12, 5-6 Region 10). Sloan Foerster totaled eight points and 12 rebounds, and Ashlen White added eight points and six steals.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 68, APA-DRAPER 30
LAYTON — Patricia Ramirez scored a game-high 18 points to lead top-seeded Layton Christian to a win over 16-seed American Preparatory Academy-Draper (7-13) in the second round of the 2A playoffs.
Mia Jones tallied 16 points for Layton Christian (13-3). Celen Mukura and Marina Crespi each added 14 points. The Eagles led 39-12 at the half.
LCA will face the winner of (8) Wasatch Academy/(9) Rockwell winner at 5:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
BEAVER 69, ST. JOSEPH 18
BEAVER — No. 14 seed St. Joseph saw its season end in a loss at 3-seed Beaver (15-5) the second round of the 2A playoffs.
Sarah Snell led St. Joseph with nine points and Lexy Bombela scored seven. The Jayhawks, who trailed 42-6 at the half, end the year with a 7-10 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FARMINGTON 59, BONNEVILLE 53
FARMINGTON — Farmington wrapped up an outright region championship with a win over Bonneville.
Collin Chandler scored a game-high 22 points for Farmington (15-7, 9-1 Region 5). Truman Hendry tallied 10 points.
Matt Tesch led Bonneville (12-7, 6-4) with 15 points. Jordan Citte scored 12 on three 3-pointers and Carson Jones added 10 points.
BOUNTIFUL 59, BOX ELDER 51
BRIGHAM CITY — Bountiful scored 23 fourth-quarter points to hold on to a region road win.
Rob Whaley led Bountiful (12-11, 6-4 Region 5) with 26 points. Sam Stevenson scored 12 points and Henry Smith chipped in nine.
For Box Elder (3-16, 2-7), Jarom Watson scored 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Parker Buchanan added 12 points.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 68, MILLARD 49
LAYTON — No. 2 Layton Christian had five players score eight or more points in a 2A second round win over 15-seed Millard (8-15).
Jerheim Elder led Layton Christian (16-6) with 11 points. Kevin Gur scored nine points. Luca Fontana, Akeel Felix and Souleymame Barro each netted eight.
Sophomore Hunter Rhodes scored a game-high 29 points for Millard (8-15).
LCA led 62-30 after three quarters. The Eagles will face the winner of (7) Duchesne/(10) Monticello at 12:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
STANSBURY 73, OGDEN 53
OGDEN — Ogden gave up 46 points in the first half and couldn’t make up the difference in a home region loss.
Bret VanTassell hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Ogden (2-17, 0-12 Region 10). Brady Warner also made five 3-pointers, finishing with 17 points.
JUAN DIEGO 68, BEN LOMOND 47
OGDEN — Ben Lomond trailed 34-22 at halftime and couldn’t recover in a home loss.
Kekoa Beard led Ben Lomond (4-18, 2-11 Region 10) with 15 points on three 3-pointers. Preston Williams added 10 points.
GREEN CANYON 43, BEAR RIVER 40
MILLVILLE — Bear River scored to take a 40-39 led with 1:21 left in the game, then Green Canyon scored the game’s last four points for the win.
Gehrig Mable led Bear River (9-12, 2-8 Region 11) with 10 points. Kace Jones added eight. The Bears had two chances to tie the game in the final 10 seconds, but both 3-point attempts missed.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Richfield 52, Morgan 47 (OT)
Parowan 93, Utah Military 41