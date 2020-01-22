LOGAN — Ren Fonnesbeck scored 37 points Wednesday and Bear River High boys basketball overcame a 33-30 halftime deficit in a region win at Logan, winning 69-63.
Fonnesbeck hit six 3-pointers and shot 15 of 16 from the free-throw line, including 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Mark Huber added 15 points for the Bears (11-5, 2-2 Region 5).
JUDGE MEMORIAL 58, MORGAN 56
MORGAN — Morgan led 27-26 at the half, then was outscored 17-10 in the third quarter and could not close the gap in the final frame.
Seth Hadley led Morgan (10-6, 4-1 Region 13) with 13 points and Carter Thackeray added 12. Hadley and Thackeray each had two 3-pointers.
ROWLAND HALL 78,
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 64
LAYTON — In a battle of region unbeatens, Layton Christian Academy trailed 45-30 at the half in a loss to Rowland Hall (11-5, 6-0 Region 17)
Dominique Ramkison led LCA (7-11, 5-1) with 21 points and David Dong scored 20.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOX ELDER 33,
WOODS CROSS 24
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder led wire-to-wire and took an 18-6 lead into the break in a region win over Woods Cross.
Annika Quayle led Box Elder (7-8, 1-2 Region 5) with nine points.
Sofia Mokofisi led all scorers with 10 points for Woods Cross (7-7, 0-3).
VIEWMONT 51, BOUNTIFUL 46
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont outscored Bountiful 28-20 in the second half to grab a win.
Karlia Gunnell led Viewmont (7-7, 3-0 Region 5) with 19 points and Sophie Lunt scored 10.
Emrie Satuala led Bountiful (6-9, 1-2) with 20 points and Lizzie McConkie added 10.