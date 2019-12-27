PLAIN CITY — The norm for the Fremont High boys basketball team this season has been scoring balance, with four players averaging double-figure points per game coming into Friday’s tilt with Bonneville.
That, and 3-point shooting.
If one hadn’t seen a Fremont game yet this year, then Friday was the quintessential Silverwolves basketball game.
Dallin Hall led four Fremont players in double-figure scoring with 18 points, the Silverwolves made 12 3-pointers and beat the Lakers 71-55.
Tige Voorhees scored 16 points, Mitch Stratford went 5 of 5 from 3-point range for 15 points, and Baylor Harrop scored 14 points, which included a 7-of-9 mark from the free-throw line.
“We make shots as a team, right? We’re not a one-man show, so one guy will step up each and every night,” Hall said. “Mitch was hitting shots and the ball was moving. I thought we played good team ball.”
Fremont led 18-7 after the first quarter but a 3-pointer by Bonneville’s Luke Dixon in the second quarter cut the lead to 23-19.
Harrop drained a 3 and the Silverwolves led 31-21 at halftime. Fremont led by as much as 24 in the second half.
“No surprises as far as how hard Bonneville’s going to play you and fight, you know, so it’s a great game for us to get used to that physicality,” Fremont coach Corey Melaney said. “That was one of our keys, was to see if we could play harder than them.”
Caleb Nielson led Bonneville with 14 points, many of which came on jump shots in the paint.
Carson Jones added 13 points with a handful of tough baskets inside and Dixon had 10 with two 3-pointers.
MORGAN 84, NORTH SUMMIT 47
MORGAN — Morgan took a 43-24 lead into halftime in a big home win over North Summit.
Carter Thackeray led all scorers with 22 points for the Trojans (6-3). Seth Hadley added 21 points and Sam Hansen scored 14. Thackeray, Hadley and Hansen each hit two 3-pointers.
TAYLORSVILLE 66, BOX ELDER 63
TAYLORSVILLE — Box Elder led 52-47 after the third quarter only to be outscored 19-12 in the final frame.
Riley Dahlgren led the Bees (6-3) with 17 points on four 3-pointers. Parker Buchanan added 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BONNEVILLE 40, WEBER 18
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville led 13-10 at the half, then outscored Weber 27-8 after halftime in a win.
Courtnie Porter led all scorers with 12 points for Bonneville (5-5). Lily Hall added 11.
Lexy Shaw and Morgan Larson each scored three points to lead Weber (0-7).
BOX ELDER 62, MOUNTAIN RIDGE 25
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder took a 30-11 lead into the locker room in a home win over Mountain Ridge.
Annika Quayle led the Bees (5-6) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jenna Mortensen totaled five steals and Tegan Mecham added seven rebounds.
TIMPANOGOS 54, BEN LOMOND 27
BLUFFDALE — Ben Lomond trailed by four after the first quarter but was outscored 20-7 in the second quarter in a loss to Timpanogos in the South Mountain Holiday Classic hosted by Summit Academy.
Janessa Coleman and Hayden Abbott each scored 10 points to lead the Scots (1-7). Coleman hit two 3-pointers.
WEST 44, BEN LOMOND 34
BLUFFDALE — Ben Lomond trailed 19-16 at the half but could get no closer in a second-round loss to West in the South Mountain Holiday Classic at Summit Academy.
Janessa Coleman paced the Scots (1-8) with nine points and Nykar Puk added seven.
CEDAR 89, OGDEN 31
CEDAR CITY — Ogden trailed 52-20 at the half in a first-round loss to Cedar in the first round of the Hodson Cancer Classic.
Ashley Christensen led Ogden (4-5) with 13 points and Grace Pulley scored four. The Tigers shot 29% — 13 of 49 — on the day.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Star Valley 47, Bear River 30