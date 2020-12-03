SARATOGA SPRINGS — Fremont High girls basketball scored more than 20 points in each quarter to rout Orem 88-40 on Thursday in the Thunder Classic at Westlake High School.
Mia Austin led all scorers with 18 points for Fremont (1-0). Timea Gardiner netted 15 points, Maggie Mendelson added 14 and Emma Calvert chipped in 12.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 61, NORTHRIDGE 37
LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy doubled up Northridge 30-15 in the first half and went on to win in the season opener.
Patty Ramirez led LCA (1-0) with 18 points. Mina Sevgen added 17 points and Mia Jones knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Kenadee Thomas led Northridge (0-1) with 10 points. Kaylee Hess added seven points.
DAVIS 43, PLEASANT GROVE 40
KAYSVILLE — Davis led 23-16 at the half and held off a Pleasant Grove (0-1) comeback bid for a season-opening win.
Kylee Mabry led Davis (1-0) with 14 points. Callie Tolman added 11.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Ogden 62, Mountain Ridge 51
BOYS BASKETBALL
GUNNISON VALLEY 59, BEN LOMOND 52
GARLAND — Ben Lomond couldn’t overcome a 28-21 halftime deficit and three double-digit scorers for Gunnison Valley in a loss at the Bear River Winter Classic.
Ryan Alvarez scored 15 points to lead Ben Lomond (0-1). Caleb Alexander chipped in 10 points.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Farmington 79, Syracuse 57
Bear River 47, Canyon View 44