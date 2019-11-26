PLAIN CITY — Emma Calvert led all scorers with 15 points as Fremont High girls basketball picked up a 60-32 win over American Fork on opening night Tuesday.
Maggie Mendelson added 10 points for the Silverwolves, while Timea Gardner and Averee Porter each netted eight.
LAYTON 55, WOODS CROSS 47
LAYTON — Hailey Cuppett scored 29 points with four 3-pointers to lead Layton to a home win over Woods Cross in both teams’ season opener.
Kamryn Moore added 11 points for the Lancers.
Grace Browning paced Woods Cross with 16 points on three 3-pointers. Taylor Jackson tallied 11 points.
DAVIS 63, GRANGER 37
WEST VALLEY CITY — Kylee Mabry led all scorers with 19 points as Davis won its season opener at Granger.
Callie Tolman added 17 points for the Darts while Hannah Loveland tallied 11. Davis led 31-24 at the half.
HIGHLAND 57, WEBER 28
PLEASANT VIEW — Highland built a 38-16 lead at halftime and Weber couldn’t recover in a home loss.
MaKaylee Nye led Weber with nine points. Jazmyn Bennett, Gwen Cheney and Katie Nye each added four points.
GREEN CANYON 70, CLEARFIELD 19
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield took a 4-0 lead early but trailed 37-12 at the half in a home loss to Green Canyon.
Taevey Davis and Emily Soto each scored five points for the Falcons.
STANSBURY 34, BEAR RIVER 21
STANSBURY PARK — Bear River led at Stansbury 13-5 going into halftime, then was outscored 29-8 after the break in a season-opening loss.
Makenzie Bywater led the Bears with 12 points and Ashley Roberts added five.
MORGAN 55, BOX ELDER 42
MORGAN — Box Elder led 24-22 at the half, then Morgan outscored the Bees 21-4 in the third quarter to grab a home win on opening night.
Janel Blazzard led the Trojans with 15 points. Sydney Cragun had 10 steals and six rebounds.
Annika Quayle and Tegan Mecham each scored 14 points to pace Box Elder.
SYRACUSE 55, BONNEVILLE 39
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Rainee Schenck scored a game-high 23 points to lead Syracuse to a win at Bonneville in each team’s opening game.
Baylee Sanders added 17 points for the Titans.
Courtnie Porter led the Lakers with nine points while Annie Degroot netted eight.
FARMINGTON 67, SPANISH FORK 43
SPANISH FORK — Farmington outscored Spanish Fork in every quarter en route to a big opening-night win.
Abigail Ferrell led the Phoenix with 24 points, Valerie Kunzler scored 16 and Brooklyn Perkins had 11.
ST. JOSEPH 54, UMA-CAMP WILLIAMS 7
LEHI — Sarah Snell scored 25 points as St. Joseph (2-1) romped to a win at UMA-Camp Williams. The Jayhawks held UMA-CW scoreless in the second (8-0) and the fourth quarters (16-0). Bailey Criswell added 12 points.
HERRIMAN 62, NORTHRIDGE 17
HERRIMAN — Northridge trailed 32-9 after two quarters in a lopsided road decision at Herriman. No stats were reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 73, RIVERTON 51
RIVERTON — Baylor Harrop scored 21 points and Dallin Hall added 17 as Fremont won on the road.
Kipp Calder scored 14 points and Tige Voorhees had 11 for the Silverwolves.
DAVIS 73, BOUNTIFUL 58
BOUNTIFUL — Davis outscored Bountiful 28-9 in the opening quarter and the Braves couldn’t recover.
Dylan Perrenoud scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead Davis. Spencer Vernon added 18 points and seven rebounds, Jake Sampson scored 12 points and Trevan Leonhardt dished seven assists.
Camron Chism scored 16 points and had six assists to lead Bountiful. Henry Smith added 11.
NORTHRIDGE 76, BONNEVILLE 72 (OT)
LAYTON — Northridge outlasted Bonneville in overtime.
Matthew Farr scored 19 points to lead Northridge. No stats were reported for Bonneville.
SKY VIEW 72, WEBER 53
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber trailed Sky View 42-36 going into the fourth quarter, then was outscored 30-16 in the final frame.
Max Triplett led the Warriors with 15 points. Hunter Ropelato added 11 points with two 3-pointers.
Mason Falslev led all scorers with 36 for Sky View.
WOODS CROSS 72, SYRACUSE 61
SYRACUSE — Woods Cross won both the first and second quarters 16-10 and held that advantage for a win at Syracuse.
Alex Wheeler led Syracuse with 22 points. Kobe Rusch and Ty Burke each scored 10 points.
No stats were reported for Woods Cross.
FARMINGTON 84, EAST 64
FARMINGTON — Collin Chandler scored 36 points and Farmington (1-0) beat East on the road.
Max Walton scored 13 points and McKay Thomsen had 12 for the Phoenix.
VIEWMONT 68, CLEARFIELD 65
CLEARFIELD — Brash Emery scored 23 points and dished seven assists to help Viewmont win a tight battle with Clearfield.
Micah Johnson added 18 points and Henry Morris scored 16 for Viewmont.
Grayson Banks led Clearfield with 22 points and six rebounds. Zach Gravley scored 12 points with six rebounds and Kaden Swanson added 10 points.
BOX ELDER 62, GREEN CANYON 50
NORTH LOGAN — Box Elder led 37-19 at the break in its opening win at Green Canyon.
Riley Dahlgren led all scorers with 24 points on three 3-pointers for the Bees. Jaron McKee and Jarom Watson each added nine points.
CYPRUS 75, BEN LOMOND 61
OGDEN — Garet Rentmeister scored 17 points with seven assists and four steals as Ben Lomond fell at home in the season opener. Mason Buck scored 15 points, Titus Hughes had 13 and Anthony Davis scored 10.
TOOELE 50, MORGAN 47
MORGAN — Morgan fell behind 18-6 after the first quarter and could not catch up in a season-opening home loss to Tooele.
Carter Thackeray led the Trojans with 16 points and two 3-pointers. Seth Hadley and Sam Hansen each scored seven.
PROVIDENCE HALL 91, ST. JOSEPH 82
OGDEN — St. Joseph trailed 48-30 at halftime, but outscored Providence Hall in the second half 52-43.
Sayveon Armstrong led the Jayhawks (1-2) with 39 points on four 3-pointers. Stockton Buckway added 28 points with six treys.