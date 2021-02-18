LAYTON — Fremont High girls basketball completed an undefeated regular season and a fourth-straight unbeaten Region 1 campaign by beating Layton 59-28 on Thursday.
Averee Porter led the Silverwolves (22-0, 14-0 Region 1) with 14 points and Emma Calvert scored 13.
Kamryn Moore scored 10 points to lead the Lancers (7-10, 7-7).
SYRACUSE 45, ROY 36
ROY — Syracuse outscored Roy 14-5 in the fourth quarter to break a 31-31 tie and win Thursday’s regular-season Region 1 finale.
Gracie Sorenson led the Titans (17-4, 11-3 Region 1) with 12 points. Whitney Sorenson and Avery Sanders each scored nine.
Loryn Brimhall led the Royals (7-13, 3-11) with 13 points and three 3-pointers.
WEBER 49, CLEARFIELD 39
CLEARFIELD — Weber outscored Clearfield 15-7 in the second quarter to take a 21-12 halftime lead in a region road win.
Jazmyn Bennett led Weber (6-15, 3-11 Region 1) with 16 points. Analyn Capener and Gwen Cheney each scored eight.
Miranda Mansfield scored a game-high 17 points for Clearfield (2-19, 1-13) and Tesla Sexson added seven.
DAVIS 46, NORTHRIDGE 29
LAYTON — Davis led 18-13 at the half, then took control with a 19-8 advantage in the third quarter for a region win at Northridge.
Kylee Mabry scored a game-high 14 points for Davis (16-4, 11-3 Region 1). Phoebe Arnold tallied 10 points and Callie Tolman added nine.
Madison Hosino led Northridge (7-14, 6-8) with eight points. Kate Tueller and Ilaisaane Toa scored six points apiece.
STANSBURY 57, OGDEN 49
OGDEN — Ogden led 24-23 at the half but Stansbury outscored the Tigers 15-8 in the fourth quarter for the win.
Juliann Stein led Ogden (7-12, 4-6 Region 10) with 19 points and two 3-pointers. Caitlin Richardson added 10 points with two treys.
JUAN DIEGO 47, BEN LOMOND 21
OGDEN — Ben Lomond mustered just eight points in the second half in a region loss.
Avery Beadles and Dawnavine Frye each scored five points for the Scots (2-16, 0-12 Region 10).
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Green Canyon 58, Bear River 44
BOYS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 63, LAYTON 58
PLAIN CITY — Layton turned a 30-24 halftime deficit into a 48-43 lead after three quarters, then Fremont outscored the Lancers 20-10 in the final frame to grab a region win.
David Calvert scored a game-high 26 points for Fremont (12-8, 10-4 Region 1). Dakota Argyle added 20 points with four 3-pointers.
Preston Squire paced Layton (14-7, 12-2 Region 1) with 17 points. Ethan Potter scored 12 points and Carter Mayfield added 10.
WEBER 61, CLEARFIELD 37
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber led 29-16 at the half, then outscored Clearfield 20-7 in the third quarter in a region win.
Spencer Hall led all scorers with 16 points for Weber (11-10, 9-5 Region 1). Sam Gibby added 10 points and Calvin Fisher hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
Dawson Hittle paced Clearfield (1-19, 1-11) with 10 points and two treys. Peyton Kotter scored nine points.
SYRACUSE 69, ROY 59
SYRACUSE — Syracuse outscored Roy 21-12 in the second quarter to take control in a region win.
Brevin Hamblin had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Syracuse (6-16, 5-9 Region 1). Connor Saunders added 13 points on three 3-pointers. Ethan Ramirez and Kaden Erickson each scored 11 points.
Easton Bitton also tallied a double-double, with a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds for Roy (8-14, 5-10). Mason Thueson added 12 points.