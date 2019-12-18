PHOENIX — Fremont High girls basketball won its first game of the Nike Tournament of Champions on Wednesday in Phoenix, defeating Perry High (Arizona) 51-43.
Timea Gardiner led the Silverwolves (7-0) with 16 points, Emma Calvert scored 12 and Fremont shut out Perry 8-0 in the first quarter.
The Silverwolves continue the tournament Thursday against Elizabeth Seton (Maryland).
SYRACUSE 63, TAYLORSVILLE 49
TAYLORSVILLE — Syracuse outscored Taylorsville 29-12 across the second and third quarters.
Four Titans (6-1) scored double figures, led by Baylee Sanders with 14 points. Whitney Sorenson scored 13 points, Ambra Hacker added 11 and Rachel Godfrey scored 10.
Syracuse begins Region 1 play at Northridge on Friday.
HIGHLAND 67, NORTHRIDGE 45
SALT LAKE CITY — Jalyne Stott scored 16 points with two 3-pointers as Northridge (1-6) lost on the road.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Morgan 60, McClintock-AZ 19
Bear River 51, Kearns 48
BOYS BASKETBALL
BOX ELDER 52, CLEARFIELD 47
CLEARFIELD — Jaron McKee made a layup in the final minute to put away a win for Box Elder.
Clearfield trailed 50-47 and had the ball with 30 seconds left in the game, looking to tie the score before Parker Buchanan ran the length of the court to secure a loose ball and passed to McKee for an open basket.
McKee led the Bees (5-2) with 15 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. Jarom Watson and Riley Dahlgren added 12 points apiece. Dahlgren hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Box Elder led 28-26 at halftime and no team led by more than seven points.
Kaden Swanson led the Falcons (2-5) with 11 points to go with four assists and four rebounds. Grayson Banks pulled down eight rebounds.
ROY 61, HUNTER 59
ROY — Roy outscored Hunter 17-6 in the third quarter, then held off a late charge by the Wolverines for a win.
Kobe Schriver scored 21 points, Justin Kirkland added 14 and Mason Thueson had 13 for the Royals (3-3).
Roy opens Region 1 play on Friday at home against Fremont.
MORGAN 82, BEAR RIVER 74
MORGAN — Carter Thackeray scored 15 of his game-high 34 points in the first quarter as Morgan handed Bear River its first loss of the year.
Thackeray hit four 3-pointers. Seth Hadley added 14 points and Andrew Russell had 10 for Morgan (5-2).
Mark Huber hit five 3-pointers, all in the first half, went 12 of 14 from the free-throw line, all in the second half, and scored 29 points for the Bears (6-1).
Ren Fonnesbeck scored 20 points for BR, with nine in the fourth quarter.
HERRIMAN 87, NORTHRIDGE 81
HERRIMAN — Trey Simms scored 34 points with seven 3-pointers as Northridge (1-6) fell on the road. Simms scored 18 in the fourth quarter.
Otto Tia and Sam Sivulich each scored 15 points. The Knights begin Region 1 play Friday at home against Syracuse.
GRANTSVILLE 63, OGDEN 61
OGDEN — Ogden outscored Grantsville 27-13 in the fourth quarter but it left the Tigers just short in a home loss.
Isaiah Coria scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, DJ Frye had 16 points, Colin Knowles added 11 and Austin Richards scored 10 for Ogden (2-6).
The Tigers start their Region 10 schedule Friday at Tooele.
WEST JORDAN 65,
VIEMWONT 58
BOUNTIFUL — West Jordan’s 17-10 advantage in the third quarter was the difference in a tight home loss for Viewmont.
Brash Emery scored 19 points to lead the Vikings (4-4). Gavin Chowen added 11 points and Henry Morris totaled nine points and nine rebounds.
West Jordan outshot Viewmont from the 3-point line, going 11 of 21 from deep to the Vikings’ 9 of 27.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Palo Verde-NV 77, Layton Christian 56