PLAIN CITY — Timea Gardiner scored 20 points as No. 1 seed Fremont High girls basketball booked a spot in next week’s 6A state quarterfinals with a resounding 48-9 win against No. 17 seed Weber on Thursday night.
Emma Calvert added 10 points for the Silverwolves (22-2), who led 23-2 at halftime.
Fremont will face No. 8 seed Herriman at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the University of Utah.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 42, FARMINGTON 40
FARMINGTON — No. 2 seed Farmington was shocked at home by No. 18 Mountain View in the second round of the 5A state playoffs.
Amber Beddes led the Phoenix (19-3) with 12 points and Delaney Baker scored nine.
Farmington was outscored 11-5 in the fourth quarter and played the game without leading scorer Valerie Kunzler due to illness.
SKYLINE 46, BONNEVILLE 37
SALT LAKE CITY — Bonneville was outscored 14-5 in the fourth quarter as the Lakers’ (9-14) season ended at No. 5 Skyline in the second round of the 5A state playoffs.
Annie Degroot scored 10 points and went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.
VIEWMONT 51, ALTA 46
BOUNTIFUL — No. 26 seed Alta led after three quarters, seeking its second straight upset to open the 5A tournament, but No. 10 seed Viewmont won the fourth quarter 25-18 to claim a second-round home win.
Karlia Gunnell led Viewmont (13-10) with 19 points, three blocks and four steals. Anna Mackay added 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. The Vikings totaled 10 field goals through three quarters before shooting 8 of 14 in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers.
Viewmont advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 18 seed Mountain View at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the University of Utah.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 54,
MORGAN 47
TAYLORSVILLE — No. 7 seed Morgan couldn’t overcome a 25% shooting night and lost to No. 2 seed Judge Memorial (20-2) in the 3A quarterfinals at Salt Lake Community College.
Ashlyn Morrell led Morgan (14-11) with 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Sydney Cragun added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Morgan will play a consolation game at 11:10 a.m. Friday at SLCC.
SPRINGVILLE 40, BOUNTIFUL 39
SPRINGVILLE — No. 4 seed Springville outscored Bountiful 11-9 in the fourth quarter to win a tightly contested 5A second-round playoff game.
Emrie Satuala led No. 20 Bountiful (10-14) with 10 points, Jordyn Harvey scored nine points and Lizzie McConkie had eight.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
No. 2 Lone Peak 63, No. 15 Layton 21
No. 8 Herriman 60, No. 9 Davis 40
No. 3 Highland 43, No. 14 Woods Cross 33
BOYS BASKETBALL
RICHFIELD 41, MORGAN 36
TAYLORSVILLE — Morgan tied the game four times, including 17-17 at halftime, but No. 3 seed Richfield (18-4) otherwise led from start to finish to knock the No. 6 Trojans out of the playoffs in a 3A quarterfinal game at Salt Lake Community College.
Carter Thackeray totaled 10 points and six rebounds to lead Morgan (13-10). Sam Hansen also scored 10 points, adding three assists, and Seth Hadley pitched in seven points and six rebounds.
AMERICAN HERITAGE 59, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 52
RICHFIELD — No. 6 seed American Heritage erased a 32-20 halftime deficit and used a 25-7 third quarter to defeat No. 14 seed Layton Christian Academy in a 2A quarterfinal game at the Sevier Valley Center.
Solumayne Barro led LCA (13-15) with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jaxon Thomas and Dominique Ramikson each pitched in eight points.