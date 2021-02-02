KAYSVILLE — Fremont High girls basketball held Davis to single-digit scoring in every quarter to stay unbeaten with a 66-23 region road win Tuesday night.
Maggie Mendleson led all scorers with 18 points for Fremont (17-0, 9-0 Region 1). Mia Austin added five 3-pointers on her way to 15 points and Emma Calvert scored 13.
Callie Tolman tallied eight points for Davis (11-4, 6-3). Kylee Mabry scored seven.
SYRACUSE 81, CLEARFIELD 26
CLEARFIELD — Syracuse sprinted to a 23-3 lead after the first quarter in a region win at Clearfield.
Baylee Sanders led all scorers with 17 points and three 3-pointers for Syracuse (14-2, 8-1 Region 1). Skylee Hopkins and Whitney Sorensen each scored 10 points.
Rachel Brown led Clearfield (2-14, 1-8) with nine points and Alexa Hansen scored five.
LAYTON 42, ROY 35
ROY — Layton led 23-18 at the half in a region win at Roy.
Charley Stevens and Jayden Seegmiller each scored 11 points to pace Layton (6-6, 6-3 Region 1).
Saige Miller led all scorers with 13 points for Roy (5-10, 1-8) on three 3-pointers. Loryn Brimhall added 12 points.
NORTHRIDGE 28, WEBER 25
LAYTON — Weber led 17-10 at the half, then Northridge took control with a 16-4 third quarter.
Kaylee Hess and Ellisa Collazo each scored seven points for Northridge (4-12, 3-6 Region 1).
Gwen Cheney scored a game-high nine points for Weber (5-11, 2-7). Stevie Shaw added six.
FARMINGTON 49, WOODS CROSS 15
WOODS CROSS — Farmington led 25-4 at the half in a region win at Woods Cross.
Valerie Kunzler led all scorers with eight points for Farmington (13-1, 6-0 Region 5). Amber Beddes and Delaney Baker scored seven points apiece.
Woods Cross (4-10, 0-6) did not report stats.
BOUNTIFUL 58, BONNEVILLE 45
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful led 40-37 after three quarters, then pulled away in the final frame for a region win.
Jordyn Harvey led all scorers with 16 points for Bountiful (13-4, 5-1 Region 5). Emrie Satuala added 14.
Hailee Cherry and Lily Hall each scored 10 points for Bonneville (4-8, 1-5).
VIEWMONT 48, BOX ELDER 43
BRIGHAM CITY — Viewmont outscored Box Elder 15-3 in the fourth quarter for a comeback region win.
Emma Mulitalo led Viewmont (11-7, 4-2 Region 5) with 13 points. Emma Lindsay scored nine.
Tegam Mecham scored a game-high 14 points for Box Elder (7-9, 2-4). Annika Quayle added nine.
GREEN CANYON 62, BEAR RIVER 45
NORTH LOGAN — Bear River fell behind 21-8 after the first quarter and could not recover in a region loss at Green Canyon.
Olivia Taylor led all scorers with 16 points for Bear River (5-12, 0-5 Region 11). Cami Gibbs tallied 10.
GRANTSVILLE 73, MORGAN 63
GRANTSVILLE — In a showdown for first place in Region 13, Morgan led 31-27 at the half but was outscored 21-11 in the fourth quarter in a loss at Grantsville (16-3, 6-1 Region 13).
Alex Trussell tallied a double-double for Morgan (9-8, 5-2) with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Alyvia Jaffa scored 11 points and Ruby Farley added 10. Janel Blazzard dished 13 assists.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Tooele 42, Ogden 38
APA-WV 30, Utah Military 25
CANCELED
Stansbury at Ben Lomond: COVID-19
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEBER 75, NORTHRIDGE 64
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber used five double-digit scorers to survive 28 points from Northridge’s Sam Sivulich.
Sam Gibby scored 16 points to lead Weber (8-8, 6-3 Region 1). Hunter Ropelato scored 15 points, Cannon DeVries added 13, Calvin Fisher scored 12 on three 3-pointers, Ryker Chatelain also scored 12 points.
Sivulich made seven 2s and four 3s to lead Northridge (3-15, 0-9). Kade Sparrow added 11 points.
LAYTON 73, ROY 52
LAYTON — Layton led 35-23 at the half, then outscored Roy 23-11 in a pivotal third quarter for a region win.
Ethan Potter scored a game-high 23 points for Layton (11-5, 9-0 Region 1) with seven rebounds and four blocks. KJ Miller and Andrew Brown each scored 12 points, with Miller’s points coming on four 3-pointers. Carter Mayfield added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Mason Thueson led Roy (7-9, 3-6) with 16 points and six rebounds. Easton Bitton scored 14 points and Dominic Anguiano added 10.
SYRACUSE 49, CLEARFIELD 35
SYRACUSE — Syracuse won the fourth quarter 12-3 after Clearfield fought to a 37-32 margin through three quarters.
Brock Williams led Syracuse (5-12, 4-5 Region 1) with 11 points on three 3-pointers. Connor Saunders also scored 11 points, and Kaden Ericksen added nine points.
Dawson Hittle hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points for Clearfield (1-14, 1-8). Austin Mitchell added eight points.