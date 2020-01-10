LAYTON — Layton High boys basketball took a 47-34 lead at the half and stayed perfect in region play with a 96-64 win over Northridge on Friday night.
Ethan Potter led Layton (11-0, 4-0 Region 1) with a game-high 29 points, 25 in the first half. Tanner Kofoed added 27 points on five 3-pointers in three quarters. Preston Squire tallied 14 points and Boston Painter scored 12 points.
Colby Browning led Northridge (1-10, 0-4) with 26 points and two 3-pointers. Trey Simms added 14 points.
DAVIS 69, ROY 53
ROY — Davis blistered the nets with 12-of-26 3-point shooting and outscored Roy 27-11 in the first quarter to secure another region win.
Spencer Vernon led Davis (11-0, 4-0 Region 1) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, making three 3s. Jake Sampson was 4 of 5 from deep for 13 points and Dylan Perrenoud made three treys to score 15 points. Trevan Leonhardt dished six assists.
Kobe Schriver made five 3s to lead Roy (4-7, 1-3) with 15 points. Mason Thueson totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Easton Bitton added 13 points.
FREMONT 65, CLEARFIELD 50
PLAIN CITY — Fremont raced to 28 first-quarter points and hit 10 3-pointers to defeat Clearfield at home.
Dallin Hall led Fremont (11-1, 3-1 Region 1) with 21 points. Baylor Harrop scored 14 points, Tige Voorhees added nine, and Kipp Calder and Harrison Stimpson each scored eight points.
Grayson Banks scored 18 points and Kaden Swanson added 15 for Clearfield (3-8, 1-3).
FARMINGTON 74, BOX ELDER 48
FARMINGTON — Sophomore Collin Chandler exploded for 35 points and led Farmington (10-4, 1-0 Region 5) to a big win against Box Elder (8-4, 0-1) in the teams’ Region 5 opener.
Chandler scored 12 in the first quarter and had 18 points at halftime. McKay Thomsen hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points while Truman Hendry added 10.
Parker Buchanan led the Box Elder with 14 points, Riley Dahlgren scored 12 points and Spencer Huff added 10.
BOUNTIFUL 49, BONNEVILLE 48
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bountiful outscored Bonneville 18-11 in the fourth quarter for a comeback win in the teams’ Region 5 opener.
Rob Whaley led all scorers with 17 points and Camron Chism added nine for Bountiful (8-6, 1-0 Region 5).
Luke Dixon hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Bonneville (4-7, 0-1), Jordan Citte added 12 points and Matt Tesch scored 10.
CEDAR VALLEY 59, OGDEN 36
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ogden trailed 14-2 after on quarter and then was outscored 25-16 in the final frame in a region loss at Cedar Valley.
DJ Frye led the Tigers (2-10, 0-3 Region 10) with 11 points and Isaiah Coria added 8.
MORGAN 67, PROVIDENCE HALL 36
MORGAN — Morgan took a 26-14 lead after one quarter, then held Providence Hall to 22 points across the final three frames in a region win.
Carter Thackeray led all scorers with 17 points for the Trojans (8-5, 2-0 Region 13). Seth Hadley added 11 points and two 3-pointers.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 95, ST. JOSEPH 79
LAYTON — Sayveon Armstrong netted 39 points for St Joseph, but Layton Christian jumped out to a 25-10 lead after the first quarter and off held St. Joseph for a region home win.
Jaxon Thomas led the Eagles (5-9, 4-0 Region 17) with 25 points. Dominique Ramkison added 18 points and Patrick Penezola scored 13.
Stockton Buckway added 15 points for the Jayhawks (1-7, 1-3).
TOOELE 53, BEN LOMOND 51
OGDEN — After going into halftime tied at 24, Ben Lomond was outscored 16-14 by Tooele in the decisive third quarter.
Garet Rentmeister led the Scots (4-9, 2-2 Region 10) with 17 points and two 3-pointers. Mason Buck added 11 points.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Sky View 84, Bear River 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 71, CLEARFIELD 30
PLAIN CITY — Fremont took a 39-18 lead into the locker room, then outscored Clearfield 19-2 in the third quarter to stay perfect in region play.
Emma Calvert led all scorers with 21 points for the Silverwolves (11-2, 4-0 Region 1), hitting two 3-pointers. Maggie Mendelson added 12 points and Halle Duft tallied 11 points on three treys.
Taevey Davis led Clearfield (3-8, 1-3) with eight points. Miranda Mansfield scored seven points.
SYRACUSE 56, WEBER 28
SYRACUSE — Syracuse outscored Weber 17-2 in the first quarter and coasted to a win to stay undefeated in region games.
Rachael Godfrey and Rainey Schenck each scored 12 points to pace Syracuse (10-1, 4-0 Region 1). Godfrey had seven rebounds and four steals. Schenck hit two 3-pointers and also had four steals. Bailey Sanders added 10 points on two treys.
Lexy Shaw scored a game-high 15 points with two 3-pointers for Weber (1-10, 1-3). Sadie Fronk tallied six points.
LAYTON 50, NORTHRIDGE 37
LAYTON — Layton outscored Northridge 13-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away and stay unbeaten in region action.
Layton (6-4, 4-0 Region 1) got 20 points on four 3-pointers from Hailey Cuppett and 13 points from Anessa Roberts in the win.
Madison Hosino and Kaitlin Clark led Northridge (1-10, 0-4) with eight points each. Hallestyn Kap added seven points.
DAVIS 55, ROY 38
ROY — Davis outscored Roy 14-5 in the second quarter to take a 33-15 lead into the locker room in a region win.
Kylee Mabry and Phoebe Arnold each scored 14 points to lead Davis (9-2, 2-2 Region 1). Annie Pitcher added eight points.
Breanna Bramwell led Roy (5-6, 0-4) with 13 points on three 3-pointers. Kenna Conley added eight points with two treys.
BOUNTIFUL 61, BONNEVILLE 43
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville led 24-22 at the half but Bountiful outscored the Lakers 17-5 in the third quarter to take control in each team’s region opener.
Jordyn Harvey led all scorers with 26 points and five 3-pointers for Bountiful (6-7, 1-0 Region 5). Brooklyn Taylor added 13 points and two treys, all in the second half.
Mia Jensen and Lily Hall each scored eight points to lead Bonneville (5-6, 0-1). Jensen hit two 3-pointers. Courtnie Porter added seven points.
CEDAR VALLEY 53, OGDEN 44
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ogden trailed 28-21 at the half and could get no closer in a region loss at Cedar Valley.
Ashley Christensen paced Ogden (5-8, 1-2 Region 10) with 16 points and three 3-pointers. Rachel Davis added 12 points on three treys and six rebounds. Caitlin Richardson dished out three assists.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 62, ST. JOSEPH 31
LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy outscored St. Joseph 22-1 in the first quarter and coasted to a region win.
Celine Makura had 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks to pace LCA (11-4, 4-0 Region 17). Patricia Ramirez added 16 points on three 3-pointers. Mia Jones tallied 11 points and Marina Crespi scored 10.
Sarah Snell led all scorers with 18 points on two 3-pointers for St. Joseph (5-6, 1-3). Bailey Criswell scored nine points.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Tooele 40, Ben Lomond 21