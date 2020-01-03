LAYTON — Layton High boys basketball scored 55 points across the second and third quarters in a 92-66 region home win Friday night.
Ethan Potter led Layton (9-0, 2-0 Region 1) with 26 points, all in the first three quarters, on 10 two-pointers and 6 of 7 from the line. Preston Squire knocked down four 3-pointers on the way to 18 points, Tanner Kofoed scored 16 and Carter Mayfield 14.
Kobe Schriver led Roy (3-6, 0-2) with 27 points, including six 3-pointers. Andrew Foit added 16 points on four 3-pointers.
CLEARFIELD 65, SYRACUSE 56
SYRACUSE — Clearfield outpaced Syracuse 21-14 in the fourth quarter to secure a region road win.
Kaden Swanson totaled 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead Clearfield (3-6, 1-1 Region 1). Dawson Hittle added 11 points, and Grayson Banks and Zach Gravley each scored 10.
Connor Saunders hit four 3-pointers on the way to 22 points and five rebounds for Syracuse (3-4, 1-1). Ty Burke added 18 points and five rebounds.
WEBER 72, NORTHRIDGE 57
PLEASANT VIEW — Max Tripplett scored a game-high 15 points to lead Weber to a region win over Northridge.
Cache Clark added 13 points for the Warriors (6-3, 1-1 Region 1) and Cannon DeVries tallied 12.
Colby Browning led Northridge (1-8, 0-2) with 14 points. Trey Simms and Caleb Zaelit each scored 12 points.
FARMINGTON 90, GRANGER 48
FARMINGTON — Collin Chandler scored 19 points to lead four Farmington players in double figures in a home win over Granger.
Josh Wade netted 16 for the Phoenix (8-4). McKay Thomsen scored 15 points and Truman Hendry added 13.
BEAR RIVER 56, TOOELE 54
TOOELE — Bear River took a 19-10 lead after one quarter, then held off a Tooele comeback bid for a road win.
Ren Fonnesbeck led the Bears (9-3) with 20 points and two 3-pointers. Mark Huber added 14 points.
LOGAN 60, BEN LOMOND 44
LOGAN — Ben Lomond was outscored in every quarter in a loss at Logan
Mason Buck led the Scots (3-8) with 12 points. Caleb Alexander added seven.
ROWLAND HALL 54, MORGAN 51
MORGAN — Morgan led 43-32 after three quarters only to be outscored 22-8 in the final frame in a home loss to Rowland Hall.
Carter Thackeray led the Trojans (6-4) with 15 points on two 3-pointers. Andrew Russell added nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE 71, CLEARFIELD 31
SYRACUSE — Syracuse outscored Clearfield 21-6 in the second quarter to take control, then posted a 25-8 advantage in the final frame for a lopsided region win.
Gracie Sorensen led Syracuse (8-1, 2-0 Region 1) with game-highs of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Bailey Sanders tallied 12 points on four 3-pointers and Alexa Barnes scored eight.
Taevey Davis paced Clearfield (2-7, 0-2) with 12 points and Makailey Cregger added seven.
LAYTON 37, ROY 25
LAYTON — Roy led 7-6 after one quarter, then Layton outscored the Royals 15-9 in the second quarter to take control.
Kamryn Moore led Layton (4-4, 1-1 Region 1) with nine points on one 3-pointer. Jayden Seegmiller and Brielle Valentine each scored eight points.
Sha’Keria Joyner scored 10 points to lead Roy (5-4, 0-2). Bailey Hill added five points.
WEBER 44, NORTHRIDGE 41
PLEASANT VIEW — Northridge took a 16-12 lead after one quarter but Weber won the final three frames to earn its first win of the season.
Kira Coleman tallied nine points and seven rebounds for Weber (1-8, 1-1 Region 1). MaKaylee Nye had seven points, 10 rebounds and two steals while AnaLyn Capener added seven points.
Hallestyn Kap led Northridge (1-8, 0-2) with eight points and one block. Madison Hosino totaled seven points, two rebounds and four assists. Hali’a Mislang-Darden and Jalyne Stott each scored seven points.
GRANGER 55, UTAH MILITARY 12
RIVERDALE — Adi Felix tallied 10 points and Noelle Falasci scored the other two as Utah Military Academy (2-6) dropped a home contest to Granger. UMA was outscored 20-2 across the second and third quarters.
TABIONA 50, ST. JOSEPH 36
OGDEN — St. Joseph was outscored 16-5 in the third quarter in a home loss to Tabiona.
Sarah Snell led the Jayhawks (4-5) with nine points. Bailey Criswell, Kara Sugiyama and Kartie Sugiyama each scored eight points, with Criswell and Kara Sugiyama each hitting two 3-pointers.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Ridgeline 54, Box Elder 29
North Summit 64, Morgan 30