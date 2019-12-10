LAYTON — Ethan Potter scored 24 points, his fourth-straight game of scoring 20-plus, and Layton High boys basketball outscored Ridgeline 26-2 in the second quarter en route to an 81-57 win Tuesday night.
Tanner Kofoed scored 13 of his 19 points (three 3-pointers) in the second quarter for Layton (4-0). Preston Squire scored 15 points with three 3s and Boston Painter added 10.
WEBER 46, BONNEVILLE 37
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber turned a 17-15 halftime deficit into a 32-19 lead after outscoring Bonneville 17-2 in the third quarter.
Max Triplett scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Quinn Bennett added 11 for the Warriors (3-2).
Jordan Citte led all scorers with 14 for the Lakers (2-3). Tyler Hancock scored eight in his first game back from injury.
NORTH SUMMIT 55, OGDEN 54
OGDEN — Ogden outscored North Summit 32-28 in the second half but it wasn’t enough to come back from a halftime deficit.
DJ Frye led the Tigers (2-3) with 18 points and Colin Knowles scored 15 with three 3-pointers.
FARMINGTON 66, SKYLINE 52
FARMINGTON — Farmington (4-1) bounced back from its first loss of the year by beating Skyline.
Max Walton led the Phoenix with 20 points, Josh Wade scored 17 and Collin Chandler added 15.
BOX ELDER 64, LOGAN 52
BRIGHAM CITY — Four Box Elder players ended in double-figure scoring in a Bees win.
Riley Dahlgren led the way with 15 points and three 3-pointers. Clay Mortensen had 14 points, Jaron Mckee scored 12 and Parker Buchanan added 10 for Box Elder (3-1).
MORGAN 51, PARK CITY 39
PARK CITY — Morgan took a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter and coasted to a win at Park City.
Sam Hansen led all scorers with 12 points for the Trojans (3-2). Seth Hadley and Carter Thackeray each added eight points.
VIEWMONT 51, HIGHLAND 48
BOUNTIFUL — Henry Morris scored 21 points and a 23-17 halftime lead was just enough for Viewmont to claim a home win.
Morris added nine rebounds and shot 8 of 11 for Viewmont (2-3). Brash Emery scored 12 points and dished five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTHRIDGE 59, WEST 30
LAYTON — Northridge took a 26-18 lead into the break, then outscored West 23-12 in the second half in a big win.
Bailey Barber led the Knights (1-3) with 12 points. Hallestyn Kap, Star Thackeray and Ilaisaane Toa each scored eight points.
FREMONT 79, ROY 29
ROY — Maggie Mendleson scored a game-high 24 points to lead Fremont past Roy in both teams’ region opener.
Emma Calvert tallied 14 points and Timea Gardiner added 13 for the Silverwolves (5-0, 1-0 Region 1).
Bailey Hill and Brianna Bramwell paced the Royals (2-3, 0-1) with five points apiece.
SYRACUSE 67, CYPRUS 19
SYRACUSE — Syracuse ran out to a 29-9 halftime lead in a big win over Cyprus.
Ambra Hacker and Rachel Godfrey each scored 14 points to lead the Titans (5-0). Whitney Sorenson chipped in 12 points.
RIVERTON 48, WEBER 28
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber trailed 26-15 at the half in a home loss to Riverton.
MaKaylee Nye led the Warriors (0-4) with seven points and Stevie Shaw added six.
LOGAN 63, BOX ELDER 50
LOGAN — Annie Mecham led the Bees (1-5) with 16 points in a loss. Annika Quayle and Jacie Anderson scored 12 points each.
BOUNTIFUL 66, CLEARFIELD 43
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful used a 24-11 halftime lead and a 22-of-31 night from the free-throw line to beat Clearfield.
Brooklyn Taylor led Bountiful (3-2) with 15 points, Lizzy McConkie scored 12 and Jordyn Harvey had 11.
Makailey Cregger led Clearfield (0-4) with 13 points and Miranda Mansfield scored nine.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Farmington 52, Hillcrest 23
Bingham 66, Layton 52
Sky View 63, Morgan 56 (OT)
Layton Christian 70, Rockwell 24
Bear River 31, West Jordan 27