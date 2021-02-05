LAYTON — Layton High boys basketball outscored Northridge 23-10 in the second quarter to take control and stay atop Region 1 with an 85-70 victory Friday night.
Ethan Potter scored a game-high 23 points for Layton (12-5, 10-0 Region 1). Preston Squire netted 17 points, Andrew Brown tallied 14 and KJ Miller added 11 on three 3-pointers.
Sam Sivulich led Northridge (3-16, 0-10) with 20 points and Kade Sparrow scored 15.
DAVIS 73, ROY 51
ROY — Davis led 63-27 after three quarters in a region rout.
Rex Sunderland had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks for Davis (14-4, 9-1 Region 1). Chance Trujillo totaled 13 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Max Painter scored 13 points. Colby Sims dished four assists and hit three 3-pointers as the Darts shot 14 of 25 from deep.
Kobe Schriver and Dominic Anguiano each scored 12 points for Roy (7-10, 3-7) and Gene Noble scored 11. Easton Bitton totaled eight rebounds and four assists.
WEBER 73, SYRACUSE 50
SYRACUSE — Weber outscored Syracuse 44-25 across the second and third quarters in a region road win.
Calvin Fisher led Weber (9-8, 7-3 Region 1) with 18 points and five 3-pointers. Sam Gibby tallied 15 points and Cannon DeVries added 11.
Connor Saunders scored a game-high 20 points for Syracuse (5-13, 4-6). Brock Williams tallied 11 points with three treys.
FREMONT 52, CLEARFIELD 37
PLAIN CITY — Fremont took control with a 19-5 third-quarter advantage.
Dakota Argyle led Fremont (8-8, 6-4 Region 1) with 20 points, scoring 13 in the second half. Boston Hadley scored seven points.
Dawson Hittle scored 16 points for Clearfield (1-15, 1-9). Dawson Gardner added 10 points.
FARMINGTON 67, BOUNTIFUL 57
BOUNTIFUL — Collin Chandler scored 21 points to lead Farmington to a region win at Bountiful that gives the Phoenix a two-game lead in Region 5.
Truman Hendry netted 16 points for Farmington (12-7, 6-1 Region 5). Caleb Mordue tallied 13 points and Michael Rawson added 12.
Bountiful (9-11, 3-4) did not report stats.
BOX ELDER 81, WOODS CROSS 62
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder scored led 55-27 at halftime in a big region win.
Parker Buchanan led Box Elder (3-13, 2-4 Region 5) with 24 points, 22 of them through three quarters. Reggie Greer scored 18 points, and Jarom Watson and Mathew Low each added eight.
For Woods Cross (8-8, 1-5), Mason Bendinger scored 23 points, Jaxon Smith had 13 on three 3-pointers, and Zach Delange and Kiegan Phung each scored 10.
VIEWMONT 34, BONNEVILLE 29
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont shot 8 of 8 from the foul line to win a decisive fourth quarter 13-6.
Scott Noel, Luke Jacobs and Brash Emery each scored eight points for Viewmont (11-9, 4-3 Region 5). Jacobs grabbed seven rebounds.
Matt Tesch had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Bonneville (10-6, 4-3).
MORGAN 50, PROVIDENCE HALL 38
MORGAN — Morgan trailed 12-10 after one quarter, then took the lead for good from Providence Hall with a 20-13 advantage in the second stanza.
Eli Bailey led Morgan (8-8, 5-3 Region 13) with 12 points and Taft Miles added 11.
CEDAR VALLEY 76, OGDEN 30
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ogden trailed 35-12 at halftime and couldn’t recover.
Bret VanTassell led Ogden (2-13, 0-8 Region 10) with 11 points. Landon Kimber added six points.
TOOELE 52, BEN LOMOND 39
OGDEN — Ben Lomond was outscored 17-9 in the third quarter in a region loss to Tooele.
Kekoa Beard led all scorers with 19 points for Ben Lomond (3-16, 1-9 Region 10). Caleb Alexander added six points.
SKY VIEW 61, BEAR RIVER 48
SMITHFIELD — Bear River trailed 26-19 at the half and could get no closer in a region loss at Sky View.
Jace Jacobson led Bear River (8-9, 1-5 Region 11) with 14 points on four 3-pointers. Kace Jones added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
LCA 106, UTAH MILITARY 29
RIVERDALE — Layton Christian Academy led 56-10 at the half in a region win at Utah Military Academy.
Jerheim Elder led Layton Christian (14-6, 8-0 Region 17) with 16 points. Luca Fontana and Souleymane Barro each scored 12.
Natarius Smith led all scorers with 18 points for UMA (5-13, 2-6). James Summers added eight points.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Rowland Hall 69, St. Joseph 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 40, ROY 23
KAYSVILLE — Davis pulled away in with a 16-5 fourth quarter in a region win over Roy
Kylee Mabry led Davis (12-4, 7-3 Region 1) with a game-high 14 points. Morgan Burnett added eight.
Saige Nielsen and Sha’Kyra Joiner each scored five points for Roy (5-11, 1-9).
SYRACUSE 54, WEBER 36
PLEASANT VIEW — Whitney Sorenson scored 26 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead Syracuse to a region win at Weber.
Skylee Hopkins added nine points for Syracuse (15-2, 9-1 Region 1).
Jazmyn Bennett led Weber (5-12, 2-8) with 12 points and Lexy Shaw scored seven.
FREMONT 94, CLEARFIELD 10
CLEARFIELD — Fremont led 51-8 at the half in a region win at Clearfield.
Mia Austin hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to pace Fremont (18-0, 10-0 Region 1). Halle Duft tallied 19 points, Maggie Mendleson added 18 and Kallin Freestone netted 14.
Brooke Watson led Clearfield (2-15, 1-9) with five points and Rachael Brown added four.
VIEWMONT 47, BONNEVILLE 34
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville led 11-7 after the first quarter, then Viewmont took control with a 17-5 second quarter advantage.
Kaylee Smith led Viewmont (12-7, 5-2 Region 5) with 11 points. Lauren Weir and Emma Mulitalo each scored 10.
Lily Hall scored a game-high 15 points for Bonneville (4-9, 1-6). Ella Holland added 10 points.
BOX ELDER 42, WOODS CROSS 38
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross led 8-7 after the first quarter, then Box Elder took the lead with a 17-9 second-quarter advantage and held off a comeback bid for a region road win.
Ashly Reeder paced Box Elder (8-9, 3-4 Region 5) with 10 points. Annika Quayle added nine.
Sofia Mokofisi led all scorers with 16 points for Woods Cross (4-11, 0-7). Annie Michaelis scored eight points.
LCA 82, UTAH MILITARY 12
RIVERDALE — Layton Christian Academy led 26-2 after one quarter in a lopsided region win at Utah Military Academy.
Patricia Ramirez led Layton Christian (14-3, 8-0 Region 17) with 20 points. Mia Jones tallied 19 points, Cati Crespi netted 12 and Mina Sevgen added 11 points.
Mary Seipert led Utah Military (5-15, 1-9) with five points. Elizabeth Patzer scored three.
DRILL TEAM
OREM — The Farmington High Nixelles won their second straight 5A state drill team championship on Thursday at Utah Valley University. Farmington took first place in the dance and show categories, while taking second place in the military category.
6A Overall: Layton 3rd, Davis 5th
6A Military: Layton 3rd, Davis 4th
6A Dance: Layton 4th, Davis 5th
6A Show: Layton 2nd, Davis 5th
5A Overall: Farmington 1st, Viewmont 2nd, Bountiful 4th
5A Military: Viewmont 1st, Farmington 2nd, Bountiful 4th
5A Dance: Farmington 1st, Viewmont 2nd, Bountiful 4th
5A Show: Farmington 1st, Viewmont 2nd