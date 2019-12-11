LAYTON — Ethan Potter exploded for 31 points, Tanner Kofoed hit seven 3-pointers and Layton High boys basketball survived a back-and-forth meeting with Lone Peak to stay unbeaten in a 92-87 win Wednesday night.

Kofoed, who scored 23, hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter, kickstarting a 54-point second half for the Lancers (5-0).

Potter added 10 in the third quarter alone. Jacob Randall scored 15 points with three 3s.

WOODS CROSS 58, ROY 47

WOODS CROSS — Quaid Knell scored 14 points with three 3-pointers and Woods Cross handed Roy a loss.

Cort Richards and Jake Howe each scored 10 points for the Wildcats (5-1).

Justin Kirkland led all scorers with 16 points for the Royals (2-2) and Kobe Schriver added 11 with two 3-pointers.

VIEWMONT 73, SYRACUSE 67 (OT)

SYRACUSE — Viewmont outscored Syracuse 20-15 in the fourth quarter and 11-5 in overtime to hand the Titans a loss.

Gavin Chowen led Viewmont (3-3) with 25 points and seven rebounds. Brash Emery (14 points), Jeffrey Taylor (13) and John Barnes (10) all reached double-figure scoring.

Alex Wheeler led all scorers with 32 points and seven boards for Syracuse (2-5). Connor Saunders scored 11 points off the bench and Ty Burke scored 10 with eight rebounds.

CLEARFIELD 46, LOGAN 44

LOGAN — Clearfield overcame a sluggish 11-point first half and scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat Logan.

Kaden Swanson scored a game-high 16 points on 3-of-6 3-point shooting for Clearfield (2-3). Grayson Banks added 13 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 94, ROCKWELL 47

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Layton Christian Academy (1-1) got its first win of the year in dominant fashion at Rockwell. The Eagles, playing their first game since Nov. 19, outscored the Marshals 47-17 in the first half.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Bear River 85, Northridge 69

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BOX ELDER 30, WEBER 18

BRIGHAM CITY — Tegan Mecham scored 14 points and Box Elder edged Weber in a defensive battle.

Jacie Anderson hit two 3-pointers and scored eight for the Bees (2-5).

Makaylee Nye led Weber (0-5) with four points.

 

