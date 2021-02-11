LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy girls basketball concluded its second consecutive undefeated region championship campaign with a 64-32 win over second-place Rowland Hall (9-3, 7-3 Region 17) on Thursday.
Celene Mukura led all scorers with 18 points for Layton Christian (15-3, 9-0). Mia Jones netted 13 points and Mina Sevgen added 11.
The Eagles, who led 37-14 at the half, will likely receive a first-round bye and host a second-round state playoff game Friday, Feb. 19.
MORGAN 67, SUMMIT ACADEMY 32
MORGAN — Alex Trussell and Alyvia Jaffa each posted a double-double as Morgan grabbed a big region win over Summit Academy.
Trussell scored 16 and Jaffa 15 for Morgan (12-8, 8-2 Region 13). Each hauled in 11 rebounds. Elena Birkland tallied 12 points and four steals. Janel Blazzard added 10 points and nine assists.
The Trojans out-rebounded the Bears 60-30 but shot 0 of 14 from behind the 3-point arc.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Bear River 49, Mountain Crest 38
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. JOSEPH 70, UTAH MILITARY 67
RIVERDALE — St. Joseph won its first game of the season by outscoring Utah Military Academy 49-36 in the second half.
The Jayhawks (1-12, 1-9 Region 17) made 10 3-pointers as a team and got 19 points from Jaxon Harper, 17 points from CJ Kierejewski and 10 points from Josh Ortiz.
Zach Kofroth led UMA (5-15, 2-8) with 19 points, Nate Smith scored 18 and James Summers had 12.