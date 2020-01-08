A small slate of high school basketball games played out Wednesday in Northern Utah.
MORGAN 56, GRANTSVILLE 49
MORGAN — Morgan High boys basketball led 30-26 at the half and pulled away after the break for a region win over Grantsville.
Seth Hadley led the Trojans (7-5, 1-0 Region 13) with 22 points on two 3-pointers. Andrew Russel added 13 points with three treys.
ST. JOSEPH 37, ROCKWELL 32
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — St. Joseph Catholic High girls basketball outscored Rockwell 17-8 in the fourth quarter to earn its first region win of the season.
Katie Sugiyama led the Jayhawks (5-5, 1-2 Region 17) with 11 points. Sarah Snell scored nine points and Bailey Criswell added six points.